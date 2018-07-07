5 best OneNote alternatives you should use

Evernote

It is perhaps the most loved note taking an app and the best alternative of OneNote. It is a complete package filled with all the features that you need. The app can be freely structured according to your wish. You can create as many notebooks as you want along with an unlimited number of pages. You can share the notebooks and the notes with the friends. Also, you can use a tag while saving your notes which will help you to search for things easily. People use Evernote both for personal and business purpose. If you want to collaborate, Evernote is the best app that you can ask for. The app is available in both free and premium version.

Simplenote

Just like the name, it is a simple note-taking app. It has an easy user interface and navigating through the app is easy. All your notes in the app are instantly synced across all your devices. With this simple app, you can create notes, to-do-list ad reminders too. If you are looking for something simple and not much complicated, SimpleNote is the app for you. It allows you to brainstorm an idea without any distractions. It is a light weighted app.

Laverana

If you are concerned about the security and privacy of your data, then Laverana is the app for you. They provide end-to-end encryption, and everything is password protected. It allows you to create simple notes. However, it should be noted that it is not a feature-rich app. You can neither add voice notes nor images. Editing your notes in this app is super simple.

Google Keep

Google Keep provides you with a unique way of taking notes. The best part of the app is that it shows you all the notes in the dashboard in the coloured card. This not only makes your note looks beautifully but also allows you to spot a note easily. Google Keep is a Google product, and it syncs properly with all other Google products. In this app, you can draft e-mails, create to-do lists, create usual lists and reminders. You also have the option of attaching photos and web-clipper allows you to click web information in the app itself.

Zoho Notebook

It is another note-taking app on the market. It is similar to Evernote because it also allows you to create notebooks. It will enable you to include text notes, pictures, voice notes and many another thing. It also has a web clipping tool.