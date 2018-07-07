5 best OneNote alternatives you should use

Related Articles
No doubt, Microsoft OneNote is the best note-taking apps available out there. Packed with many features, Microsoft OneNote is available on all platforms and is free to use. Though the app is good, it is not meant for all.
The first problem with using Microsoft OneNote is that you need to have a Microsoft account and the second problem is that it occupies a lot of space. And because it is a resource intensive app, many users look for its alternatives. Here are the 5 best Microsoft OneNote alternatives that you should use.
Evernote
It is perhaps the most loved note taking an app and the best alternative of OneNote. It is a complete package filled with all the features that you need. The app can be freely structured according to your wish. You can create as many notebooks as you want along with an unlimited number of pages. You can share the notebooks and the notes with the friends. Also, you can use a tag while saving your notes which will help you to search for things easily. People use Evernote both for personal and business purpose. If you want to collaborate, Evernote is the best app that you can ask for. The app is available in both free and premium version.
Simplenote
Just like the name, it is a simple note-taking app. It has an easy user interface and navigating through the app is easy. All your notes in the app are instantly synced across all your devices. With this simple app, you can create notes, to-do-list ad reminders too. If you are looking for something simple and not much complicated, SimpleNote is the app for you. It allows you to brainstorm an idea without any distractions. It is a light weighted app.
Laverana
If you are concerned about the security and privacy of your data, then Laverana is the app for you. They provide end-to-end encryption, and everything is password protected. It allows you to create simple notes. However, it should be noted that it is not a feature-rich app. You can neither add voice notes nor images. Editing your notes in this app is super simple.
Google Keep
Google Keep provides you with a unique way of taking notes. The best part of the app is that it shows you all the notes in the dashboard in the coloured card. This not only makes your note looks beautifully but also allows you to spot a note easily. Google Keep is a Google product, and it syncs properly with all other Google products. In this app, you can draft e-mails, create to-do lists, create usual lists and reminders. You also have the option of attaching photos and web-clipper allows you to click web information in the app itself.
Zoho Notebook
It is another note-taking app on the market. It is similar to Evernote because it also allows you to create notebooks. It will enable you to include text notes, pictures, voice notes and many another thing. It also has a web clipping tool.