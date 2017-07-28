5 Best Texting Apps for Android

Texting is one of the most common ways of communication these days. Even though we have Whatsapp and Facebook, some time we use the good old SMS to communicate with our friend.

Having said that, we might get bored of stock texting apps, which runs out of features, or poorly implemented one. However, we have listed lots of options for you here.

Best for themes: Go SMS Pro This texting app helps you get the most out of those unlimited texting plans. Apart from its feature one of the best parts here is its themes and stickers. The themes here are well designed but you need to download each from Google Play. Moreover, it also has the 'Delay to send' feature, which helps you in case you make a mistake. Best for customization: Handcent Next SMS Even though it takes a few minutes of your time, to get set up it has some of the good customization features as well. This app gives the user a smooth experience with a touch of simplicity where you get festive e-cards, birthday texts, and some inspirational messages as well. With this app, you also get some pretty neat themes which change the way you interact with texting. Best for multiple devices: MySMS This is one of the apps that got rave reviews among the users for its good user experience. It's available for Android, Windows, Mac and web browsers as well, which lets you post from a computer or tablet using your Android phone's number. Moreover, it supports group messaging, MMS, message scheduling, message export and connects with services such as Evernote, Dropbox and Google Drive. Best for security: Signal Private Messanger If you are concerned with security then Signal Private Messenger is your app. This Signal Private Messenger encrypts your personal data as soon as you register your number. Along with the text, all other attachments are also encrypted. Best for comprehensive service: Chomp SMS This app has been around for a long time and it is one of the reputed ones as well for Android messaging. It features a huge array of emojis, passcode app lock, message locks, intense privacy options, blacklists and quick reply popups. Moreover, it also offers Pushbullet and Android Wear compatibility too.