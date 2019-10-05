Just In
5 Best Voice Changer Apps For Your Phone
If you happen to be a gamer or you keep a close watch on YouTube streams of popular gamers, you may understand the appeal and the buzz around voice changer programs. A lot of people use these programs to change their voices while they use Discord.
Even PUBG emulator players use voice changing programs often. If you are also on the lookout for ways in which you can make use of software available to change your voice, you're in the right place because although there are plenty of voice changer apps available for Windows, in order to use it for Discord, we need a voice changer that works in real time. Some of the best voice changers available out there that you can use has been listed below:
AV Voice Changer Software
AV Voice Changer Software is highly-rated because it is highly compatible with gaming services like Discord, Twitch etc. It comes with a lot of pre-built voice modes like higher sound pitch, Younger, older, feminine, robotic, masculine, etc which makes it one of the best softwares out there.
Clownfish
A software that is very popular among PUBG players, Clownfish can change your voice for PUBG Mobile, Discord, Twitch etc. It provides a range of voice effects like Alien, Robot, Male, Female, Baby etc. The app also works with popular voice-calling software like Skype, Steam, Hangouts etc. making it one of the best voice changers for Windows.
Voicemod
Voicemod is a premium voice changing software, you can get your hands on a free trial for a while but for extended use, you will need to invest in the premium version. The app, similar to the other apps can make your voice cool and funny and can be used on platforms like PUBG, Fortnite, Skype, Discord etc.
Voxal Voice Changer
In addition to allowing its users to change the pitch of their voice in real time, Voxal Voice Changer also applies effects to other audios. It's one of the most advanced voice changing softwares out there which brings in a wide range of audio effects like robot, girl, boy, alien etc. In terms of compatibility, Voxal Voice Changer works with Discord with no hassles whatsoever.
MorphVox Jr
MorphVox Jr is an audio editing tool that allows users to edit the voice pitch. The software has a lot of built-in effects like child, female, male, robot, alien etc. But the catch is that a lot of these built-in effects don't sound authentic.
Fortunately, despite being a little complicated to use, it gives users full control over the voice and effects. So MorphVox Jr is the best voice changer software that you can use for Windows. It works well with Discord as well.
The five apps mentioned above are a few of the best apps available out there that would be the best to modify a user's voice to something else.
