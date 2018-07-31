5 common Mac App Store problems and fixes

Missing App Store Purchases

The reasons why an app you have purchased won't pop up in your Purchased screen are the following:

a) Apple has removed the app because it doesn't adhere to app review guidelines or because it's outdated.

b) The developer isn't interested in selling the app.

c) The App Store may hide an app automatically if you haven't installed it for a long time or if it has compatibility issues.

In order to view these apps, open the App Store, tap on Store>View My Account. Sign in and scroll down to Account Information page, find the Hidden Items section and tap on Manage. Now tap Unhide for every app that you want to show.

Apps incorrectly show up as installed

Sometimes the Store shows that you have a particular app installed and won't let you download it. The reasons for this are the following:

a) Problem with Cache folder

You can resolve this issue by manually clearing the cache folder after making sure you've backed up your Mac.

b) Beta Apps on Other Drives

This usually occurs because of the presence of a beta version of the MacOS being present on another partition or external drive.

You can fix this issue, you have to open the Apple Menu, choose System Preferences, choose Spotlight entry and switch to the Privacy tab. Click on Plus at the bottom, add Macintosh HD (or whatever your name is) to the list and close the System Preferences window. Go back to the Privacy tab and click the Minus sign to remove the Macintosh HD.

c) App Updates on Other User Accounts

This problem might pop up if you're using a shared computer with another user account.

App Updates or Downloads getting stuck

In some cases, when you're updating an existing app or installing a new app, you might see a 'Waiting' or 'Installing' - Calculating message just beneath the download progress bar.

You can solve this by doing any of the following:

a) Delete the cache folder

b) Delete the contents of the Updates folder

c) Kill the culprit App Store processes

d) Delete the Preference File

Blank App Store Page

The main causes for the message that says ‘Cannot connect to the App Store' and the steps you can take to solve them:

a) Check your internet connection by opening Apple Menu and then going to System Preferences. Choose the Network item and make sure that there is a green icon next to the network.

b) It's possible that the problem isn't at your end, you can check out Apple's System Status Page in order to look at information about the status of Apple's services like iCloud, App Store and more. If a service has a red icon next to it, that means its down.

c) If the message pops up despite all the lights being green, you can choose Store>Logout and then quit the App Store. You can now relaunch the app and sign in again.

Errors while purchasing Apps

The message which says ‘We could not complete your purchase: Unknown Error' pops up when you update MacOs or use multiple Apple IDs. To resolve this issue, you can take a look at both App Store and iTunes, and then ensure that you use the same Apple IDs in both of the Apps. If you are using multiple IDs, log out of the apps, quit them and sign in again with a single Apple ID.