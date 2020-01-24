5 Common Voice Calling Apps In India

WhatsApp:

WhatsApp Messenger has become the most popular app for free voice calls on smartphones. Initially, WhatsApp was started with text chat features with sharing images, audio files, and videos. Now, this app provides the best quality voice and video calls to stay connected to your family and friends. You can make free voice calls to the person who is using WhatsApp. WhatsApp has many features that make your experience better. This free voice calling app support Android, iPhones, and Windows.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is the leading social network site in which users are connected to their family and friends. You can make free text chat, free voice and free video calls to any person who is your friend on Facebook . Facebook Messenger is available for Android, iOS, and Windows. It is easy to make calls to anywhere in the globe if the person is using the Facebook Messenger. This app also offers a few games to play with your Facebook friends.

Google Duo

Google Duo is one of the free voice and video calling app. You can make unlimited free calls once you download this app. You just need to open the app and sign in with your phone number and can start making calls. The other person should be also using Google Duo. The good news about using Google Duo is that it is multi-platform and free of cost. This app works on Android and iOS operating system. The quality of voice and video calls are extremely good. So, Google Duo is been rated for the best HD quality video chatting app.

Viber

Viber was started with the basic VoIP service. Later, it expanded its service and offers voice calls, text chats, and video calls. You can make unlimited free calls to anyone who uses this app. Viber provides many features to users such as hidden messaging, stickers, and many more. With in-app purchases, you can also buy customization options and stickers which are entirely optional.

Skype

Skype is the leader of voice and video calling messenger for Android smartphones and iOS operating systems. Skype is used for both business and personal use. You can make video conferencing to stay connected to your clients all over the world. Skype also provides voice calling feature to be connected with your loved ones.

You can make free voice and video calls from Skype to Skype with multiple members. Skype offers lots of features such as text chat with pictures, audio, video, and documents. Skype supports Android, Linux, Windows, and many such operating systems.