5 cool Instagram face filter apps you should try

B612 SELFIE CAMERA

There's hardly anyone who does not know about the B612 selfie camera. It has a variety of beauty options and many varieties of filters. This app is created for the selfie-loving people, filled with awesome filters, cool beauty modes and variety of stickers.

The best part about the app is, it is available in Android and iOS. The app is easy to use with having various features like,

•It is the best alternative Photoshop

•Hilarious face swaps

•Cool Emoji's for Android

YOUCAM FUN

YOUCAM Fun is a lifestyle app. The app is maintained neat and so is the YouCam Fun. It is loaded with themes of face filters that are exciting and fun. One can make the silliest but cute selfies with animated stickers, real-time filters, picture effects, and motion stickers. It has

•Stickers and effects on your face

•Picture effects include new hairstyles, animal face and many more

•Videos are fun when stickers are added to live videos.

•Text can be added to videos and many more.

CAMERA 360

This app is known for its beauty effects and art filters. Another star added to the app features is that it has AR face filters with music. You can even choose to make collages of stickers. The most exciting part, you can change your own voice when you record video. More features include

•Stickers packed with artistic effects

•Arranged neatly into categories

•Change one's voice in the recording

SNOW

With an excess of stickers and many features added, Snow is not behind. It has the same features as the above apps, the point where it differs is it comes with 3-4 variations of stickers. So when filming a strip, one can move from brown, classic B&W or the red.

The portrait mode of the app is customizable. It pops right after clicking a photo, and one can change the background.

BANUBA

The Banuba app features are different and unique from other apps. This app mixes the real world to the digital world. The app has improved in performance and stability over the years. The app does not come with many free filters but wait, you can upgrade to the latest version, by unlocking. Or one has to wait for few hours to unlock the whole collection. Just like the games, the makers can even analyze and collect your facial data if agreed to the privacy policy.