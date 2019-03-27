TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE — Somnath Temple Priest Had To Scold Rahul, Claims Adityanath
- IPL 2019: DC Vs CSK: Match Highlights
- INRacing — India’s First Homogeneous Racing Simulator; A Must-Try For Motorsport Fanatics!
- Lenovo Z6 Pro With 5G Support To Launch On The 27th Of March
- Rani Mukerji Begins Shooting For Mardaani 2
- 5 Fixed Deposit Ideas With Superb Returns
- Ranthambore — An Adventurous Retreat In Rajasthan
- He Stripped Naked While Boarding The Flight As He Wanted To Feel More 'Aerodynamic'
5 cool Instagram face filter apps you should try
Instagram came into our digital world in the year 2017. Since then, it has no looking back. Instagram is one of the most used and loved social media. It is a platform to express oneself by billion users. This app is not only about tweets and news, but also cool animated gifs and cool stickers. One can post pics, videos and lots more.
Gone are the days of unfiltered and plain selfies or videos. The app has many face filters, cool stickers, and camera effects are continuously upgraded. Why take a plain selfie of yourself when you can snap yourself with any of your favorite animals or movie stars. Instagram has a fun camera effect and it's giving us unlimited options for Filters. So, let us check the cool face filters of Instagram.
B612 SELFIE CAMERA
There's hardly anyone who does not know about the B612 selfie camera. It has a variety of beauty options and many varieties of filters. This app is created for the selfie-loving people, filled with awesome filters, cool beauty modes and variety of stickers.
The best part about the app is, it is available in Android and iOS. The app is easy to use with having various features like,
•It is the best alternative Photoshop
•Hilarious face swaps
•Cool Emoji's for Android
YOUCAM FUN
YOUCAM Fun is a lifestyle app. The app is maintained neat and so is the YouCam Fun. It is loaded with themes of face filters that are exciting and fun. One can make the silliest but cute selfies with animated stickers, real-time filters, picture effects, and motion stickers. It has
•Stickers and effects on your face
•Picture effects include new hairstyles, animal face and many more
•Videos are fun when stickers are added to live videos.
•Text can be added to videos and many more.
CAMERA 360
This app is known for its beauty effects and art filters. Another star added to the app features is that it has AR face filters with music. You can even choose to make collages of stickers. The most exciting part, you can change your own voice when you record video. More features include
•Stickers packed with artistic effects
•Arranged neatly into categories
•Change one's voice in the recording
SNOW
With an excess of stickers and many features added, Snow is not behind. It has the same features as the above apps, the point where it differs is it comes with 3-4 variations of stickers. So when filming a strip, one can move from brown, classic B&W or the red.
The portrait mode of the app is customizable. It pops right after clicking a photo, and one can change the background.
BANUBA
The Banuba app features are different and unique from other apps. This app mixes the real world to the digital world. The app has improved in performance and stability over the years. The app does not come with many free filters but wait, you can upgrade to the latest version, by unlocking. Or one has to wait for few hours to unlock the whole collection. Just like the games, the makers can even analyze and collect your facial data if agreed to the privacy policy.