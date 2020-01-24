5 Fixes To Resolve App Download Issues On iPhone

While downloading apps is just a matter of tapping on the download button in the App Store, this doesn't always work and you will need to take other steps to resolve issues when you are unable to install apps on your phone through the App Store. A few steps to follow to fix iPhone apps that don't get installed on the iPhone are as follows:

Working Internet

In order to be able to download apps to your phone, you will need to ensure that your internet connection is up to the mark. It's wiser to stay connected to the Wi-Fi at all times because getting your apps by burning through your data allowance might not be economical in the long term. You can check your WiFi network by streaming a video on YouTube. In order it downlaod apps using mobile data, you have to make sure the App Store is allowed to use data to download apps. Go to Settings > Cellular. Scroll down to the list of apps and turn on App Store.

Date and Time

Inconsistencies in date and time can result in problems related to communications happening between the device and Apple's servers. You can correct the date and time by doing the following:

a) Settings > General > Date & Time

b) You can choose between Set Automatically or choose your Time Zone manually.

If you are unable to edit date and time, you will need to turn off Content & Privacy restrictions on your iPhone first.

Content And Privacy Restrictions

The content and privacy restrictions are designed to limit settings, apps or features to keep devices safe for minors. However, these are the same things that might hinder you from installing new apps on your iPhone. You can edit your restrictions from the Screen Time settings.

a) Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions.

b) You might be prompted to enter your Screen Time passcode which will be a little different from the passcode that you use to unlock your iPhone

c) You have another option other than turning of all Content & Privacy restrictions. You can change the following setting:

I) Click on iTunes & App Store Purchases > Installing Apps

II) Select Allow to enable installing apps.

Free Space

The lack of an expandable storage is a serious disadvantage that the iPhone has. You might not have enough space left for apps if you've filled your device up with photos, videos, music and other content. An alert that reads "Not Enough Space" will pop up when this happens. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to take a look at the apps that are using space up. Getting rid of your apps is not the only way to get more space. You can also delete media you don't need.

Apple ID

You might be unable to download new apps and games from Play Store because your payment details have expired. This will throw a wrench in the plans even if the app or game that you're downloading is free. The payment information and contact details linked to your Apple ID account needs to be up to date. You can change your Apple ID from the iPhone Settings app directly.

a) Access Settings and click [Your Name] at the top of your screen.

b) Tap Name, Phone Numbers, Email to check or update your contact details.

c) Click on Payment & Shipping to update your information.