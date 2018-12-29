5 Instagram apps you should have

GramBig

What usually happens when you tap on a profile picture on Instagram is you are taken to the user's stories. A restriction that Instagram has placed is that you can see a full-sized image of the profile picture.

If you want to see a full-size picture, you will need to head on over to the app called GramBig. Type the username in and you will be able to obtain a large image of the tiny thumbnail. This works for both private and public profiles.

Story Templates by Kapwing

You cannot make stories that have multiple images or make collages with text on Instagram. Story Templates by Kapwing is a super easy desktop web app that allows you to make stories with no design skills. There are three steps involved in the process. You select a template that you wish to use. After uploading the images, you can use basic edits like cropping, trimming the video, changing the size of the image and more. You can also add text if you wish to do so. You can download the free watermarked version or remove the watermark for a price.

Unfold

In this app, you make collections and add pages to that collection. The app is great for creating multipage stories, aside from the option of placing them in a template, you do not have the option to trim videos or edit photos in this app. You still have the option to add captions and you aren't hindered by a watermark.

AnySticker

Anysticker allows you to create your own stickers, you get to customize the icon, the text and the color of the text. The next time you need to add a sticker to your stories which is a message, a question or a poll, you can go through AnySticker to find something suitable.

Filtergram

Filtergram is completely web-based and allows you to sign up for a Filtergram account and follow Instagram accounts on it. You will be able to see the picture and the caption for any old or new post although you will not be able to read comments. The advantage of this service is that your location will not be tracked and is generally safer to use than Instagram.