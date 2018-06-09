5 privacy protecting apps to download right now

Avira Privacy Pal (Windows)

Avira has been a familiar name by being a major player in the field of antivirus and internet security suites for Windows. Avira recently launched a new free tool which is aimed to protect the privacy of its users as well.

Privacy Pal is designed to protect user data, and the app has three levels:

a) Basic: This will block tailored ads.

b) Enhanced: To stop apps from collecting data.

c) Personalized: This allows you to tweak a lot of aspects.

Have I Been Sold? (Web)

Ever open your inbox to find it crammed full of spam? This happened because, at some point, a company sold the email address that you gave to it to spammers. But under the new protocols set by GDPR, you can track the company that has done so by using Have I Been Sold?

You can enter your email address to learn whether yours has been sold or not. If it hasn't been sold, that's great. You can just ask the site to let you know if you ever end up becoming part of a compromised list.

My Data Request (Web)

After GDPR, most of the online services in the higher tiers have updated their policies and requests which allow you to issue requests for the data that they store about you. But this isn't always an easy task. My Data Request will show you how to file a request.

There are detailed guides available which show you what exactly you need to do in order to download the data.

Privacy Possum (Chrome, Firefox)

The Electronic Frontier Foundation's extension Privacy Badger is quite capable of blocking online tracking. A former developer on the team, dissatisfied by the pace of the extension's growth has developed his own, better version called the Privacy Possum.

Privacy Possum is capable of blocking about four methods of online tracking. This is quite similar to Privacy Badger. The only difference is that Privacy Possum performs these actions more aggressively.

Extension Police (Chrome)

Extensions are supposed to improve your browsing experience but there are malicious ones out there which collect your data, track cookies from your browser or even guide ads based on your browsing habits towards you.