5 Scams and Shams of WhatsApp You Should Never Fall for

How to stay away from viruses and malware

One of the most recent WhatsApp scams is the voice message or a missed call notification on WhatsApp via the email app.

Hackers send fake emails which state that “you’ve missed a call or missed voice messaging on WhatsApp and asking you to click on the below link to view the details.” If you click on the link, unknowingly, the virus or malware gets installed on your smartphone thereby putting the data on your smartphone at risk.

So, we strongly recommend you to ignore this kind of messages as WhatsApp never contacts anyone outside its app.

Chain message hoax

Another common hoax on WhatsApp is a message urging you to forward it to 10 or more people in your contact list. This message also states that if you fail to do so or break the chain, your WhatsApp will stop working.

Don’t fall prey for these messages. They are all lies!

Spy on your friends by using particular apps

Some people are promoting the message that you can spy your friend’s conversations by installing particular apps on your smartphone. This message has no truth attached to it.

On installing the app you’ll be prone to be spied on since they load viruses and malware on your smartphone thereby making you vulnerable.

Additional charge for inactive users

There’s no such thing called additional charges on WhatsApp for being inactive for a while. WhatsApp doesn't charge you any money for your inactivity or for being overly active. It’s just another hoax message which is trying to spread the erroneous news.

Never share your bank account credentials

WhatsApp never asks you for your bank account credentials or any other valuable personal data. Also, refrain yourself from sharing sensitive information on WhatsApp, it’s simply not recommended.

