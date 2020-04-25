5 Self Destructing Messaging Apps For Android You Should Use

End to end encryption is provided by them to provide security but chats might be read by many, for instance, in WhatsApp. App lockers might create suspicion too. The self destructing apps come into use to delete all the messages immediately after they are read.

Snapchat:

This is the very first app to have come up with the concept of self-destruct messaging ideas. You can share images here, edit, click, share, short clips and images. The short messages that you will send to the receiver will immediately be deleted after they are read by the recipient.

Telegram:

It is a very popular app for instant messaging. It is supported on both iOS and android devices. You can get a lot of security on this app, like, end to end encryption, self destructing messages and screenshot protection. You can just simply start a New Secret Chat session where there is a self destruct timer and end to end encryption.

Confide:

Confide is a great app to try if you wish to keep the security in your mind. It has great security features that have impressed the users. It also has end to end encryption and it offers you the feature of destroying the message the moment they are read. It also has security features like retract sent messages, screenshot protection and others.

Wickr Me:

One of the most top rated and best rated private messaging app is Wickr Me that you can find in Google Play Store. It has various security features like private chat session, private groups and even device to device encryption. You can even find configurable expiration timer so that you yourself can decide when the messaging content will disappear. It is even more beneficial for the users.

Dontalk:

Although this app is not that popular compared to the other apps, it is still a very powerful app. It is a great messaging app with the help of which you can even self destruct the messages after they have been read by the recipient. The pop up messages that you can send will automatically be self destroyed after a properly set period of time. Another interesting feature of this app is that one can even recall all the deleted messages. Whisper is a great feature of this app. With the help of this feature, even in a group, you can send messages to any particular person individually.

Apart from these, there many many other apps too with the feature of self destructing messaging, like, StealthChat, Dust, Privacy messenger, CoverMe, Ramnia and others. They are all highly appreciated by many for this feature which helps to maintain the security.