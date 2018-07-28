5 text, voice and video call apps that don't need registration

JumpChat:

All you need to do in order to take advantage of this app is start a chat, share a link and you're good to go. It supports free video and audio calling. And this chat can take place simultaneously between eight people.

You also the option of sharing your screen, others can now see what's happening on your window. There is also a chat function in addition to the option to share files with others using a peer-to-peer function.

Webroom

Though you do not need to sign up for this app, you have to provide an email address. You get to create a room into which you can invite up to eight participants for a video conference. Webroom allows file-sharing. It also has Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations that allow you to collaborate with your files in G Suite.

You can play audio or video files (YouTube videos) in a chat so that all the participants can see it simultaneously. It also allows you to create a shared whiteboard that will allow you to brainstorm while you chat.

Volafile

This app allows you to combine the functionality of Dropbox and a chat together. You create a room and share a link to anyone who wants to participate. You can share files up to 20GB in size per file. The files will be online for about 48 hours before they get deleted.

The privacy policy says that the site does not read the files that you upload.

Cyph

Cyph encrypts all voice and video calls that are made through the app. This end-to-end encrypted chat service work on every browser, it also allows you to share files. The only drawback is that you can only access one-on-one sessions. Unless you pay for one of its business plans, you cannot use Cyph for group messaging.

Chatzy

This app requires no registration and also protects your privacy, this app resembles an old-school chatroom app, but it is packed with a ton of modern features. When you create a room for yourself, you can take a look at the advanced settings to take a look at the options that are available to you. You will be notified if someone says a word, set up text expansion or send emojis.