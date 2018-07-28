ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

5 text, voice and video call apps that don't need registration

Webroom offers an impressive user interface on both Android or iOS devices.

Posted By: Gizbot Bureau

Related Articles

    The purpose of technology is to make things easier and not have to do something in three steps when you can do it in one. Downloading an app or signing up for a service has become second nature to us and many of us don’t realize that we don’t have to actually do these things in order to talk to someone across a distance, the list given below has details about a number of apps that are all designed for different purposes but with one common thing binding them together.

    5 text, voice and video call apps that don't need registration

    The fact that you do not need to install anything or register in order to use these services. All of these messenger services work from any modern web browser that is available on a desktop or a mobile. They are also free.

    JumpChat:

    All you need to do in order to take advantage of this app is start a chat, share a link and you're good to go. It supports free video and audio calling. And this chat can take place simultaneously between eight people.

    You also the option of sharing your screen, others can now see what's happening on your window. There is also a chat function in addition to the option to share files with others using a peer-to-peer function.

    Webroom

    Though you do not need to sign up for this app, you have to provide an email address. You get to create a room into which you can invite up to eight participants for a video conference. Webroom allows file-sharing. It also has Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations that allow you to collaborate with your files in G Suite.

    You can play audio or video files (YouTube videos) in a chat so that all the participants can see it simultaneously. It also allows you to create a shared whiteboard that will allow you to brainstorm while you chat.

    Volafile

    This app allows you to combine the functionality of Dropbox and a chat together. You create a room and share a link to anyone who wants to participate. You can share files up to 20GB in size per file. The files will be online for about 48 hours before they get deleted.

    The privacy policy says that the site does not read the files that you upload.

    Cyph

    Cyph encrypts all voice and video calls that are made through the app. This end-to-end encrypted chat service work on every browser, it also allows you to share files. The only drawback is that you can only access one-on-one sessions. Unless you pay for one of its business plans, you cannot use Cyph for group messaging.

    Chatzy

    This app requires no registration and also protects your privacy, this app resembles an old-school chatroom app, but it is packed with a ton of modern features. When you create a room for yourself, you can take a look at the advanced settings to take a look at the options that are available to you. You will be notified if someone says a word, set up text expansion or send emojis.

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue