5 Useful Apps To Switch From iPhone To Android

Google Drive:

This is really important when you decide to move from Apple. During the backup process, you will have to sync all your important data on your new Android phone. Google drive is the simplest solution for that. You can download google drive on your iPhone and then sign in to your Google account. After that go to the Settings menu and open the backup wizard. Select the content that you wish to backup. Go to start back up. It will back up all your calendar events, contacts, videos, and photos. Then go to your Android device and log in to your Google Drive Account. All your data will be synced there automatically.

Evernote:

For your data transferring needs, Google Drive is your ultimate need. But there are certain things that you might be facing a problem with like you cannot take forward your Apple Notes. For that Evernote is a great app as you can transfer your notes with the help of it. First install Evernote and then open the Notes app. Press and hold the note that you will have to transfer and then from the pop-up menu, select Share. That way the note will automatically appear in Evernote and then you will just have to save it. On Android you will have to sign in with the same account to sync them on Android.

ISMS2DROID:

It is best for transferring messages from your old iPhone to your new Android phone. With the help of this app, you can restore the back up of all your messages. You must create a backup of all your messages before that on your iPhone. Using iTunes, you can copy an unencrypted back up of all your messages. It is inside the backup file. Via USB copy the file on your Android device and click on the import button. Then you can select the backup file that you have copied. It is time-consuming and you cannot use your phone in the meantime.

ICAL:

To save all your calendar entries, you will have to try this app. First export the calendar entries from the iPhone, open calendar app, click on the info button, click on toggle next and click new share link button. Then send to yourself in an email and replace it with HTML and open in browser. Download .ICS file and import it and click on the red arrow and sync them on your Android device.

Xender:

It is a simple app for file transfer. Open the app and click on Receive button. Connect android and open QR Code Scanner. Click on Send and Scan the QR code. Tap the files you want to transfer. Hit send and instantly share them.