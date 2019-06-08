5 Useful Recycle Bin Apps For Android Devices

Dumpster

This Android recycle bin app is the best app as it can save everything that you might have accidentally deleted from the internal storage. It does not require any form of root access and it runs properly on the Android smartphone.

DiskDigger

It is also one of the best Recycle Bin apps that you can use on your smartphone. It can be accessed on both rooted as well as nonrooted smartphones. It saves all the deleted files if you are working on a rooted device. It also provides cloud storage services which help in utilizing the cloud service that is required to save all the deleted files.

Recycle Master

If you delete anything from your smartphone, it takes a backup of everything. It is primarily as same as the dumpster and it arrives with a clean interface. It is very straightforward and well organized and the app can be used on the Android smartphone in 2019.

Cx File Explorer

This file manager app is very full-fledged for your Android smartphone. You can find the Recycle Bin features built-in within this app. If you delete any file using the Cx File Explorer, it automatically gets saved in the Recycle Bin folder. It also helps you to restore all the files that you might have deleted accidentally.

File Commander

It is a file manager app where you can also find the Recycle Bin feature. This full-fledged app has an intuitive interface and a clean knowledge. The accidentally deleted files and folders are also easily restored by the users. It is mainly present in the premium version of the File Commander.