5 Useful Recycle Bin Apps For Android Devices
If you don’t want your data to get accidentally deleted and wish to keep your data very secured, you should use the android recycle bin apps that are easily available on the Google Play Store. There are millions of users all over the world who uses Android. It is basically based on the operating system of Linux.
Different types of apps can be enjoyed on this platform. Endless customization options are also provided as they are now having a better processor, bigger storage, a better camera which is gradually decreasing the dependency of the operating system of the desktop.
The Android Recycle Bin Apps can help us to recover all the deleted files that have been deleted accidentally.
Dumpster
This Android recycle bin app is the best app as it can save everything that you might have accidentally deleted from the internal storage. It does not require any form of root access and it runs properly on the Android smartphone.
DiskDigger
It is also one of the best Recycle Bin apps that you can use on your smartphone. It can be accessed on both rooted as well as nonrooted smartphones. It saves all the deleted files if you are working on a rooted device. It also provides cloud storage services which help in utilizing the cloud service that is required to save all the deleted files.
Recycle Master
If you delete anything from your smartphone, it takes a backup of everything. It is primarily as same as the dumpster and it arrives with a clean interface. It is very straightforward and well organized and the app can be used on the Android smartphone in 2019.
Cx File Explorer
This file manager app is very full-fledged for your Android smartphone. You can find the Recycle Bin features built-in within this app. If you delete any file using the Cx File Explorer, it automatically gets saved in the Recycle Bin folder. It also helps you to restore all the files that you might have deleted accidentally.
File Commander
It is a file manager app where you can also find the Recycle Bin feature. This full-fledged app has an intuitive interface and a clean knowledge. The accidentally deleted files and folders are also easily restored by the users. It is mainly present in the premium version of the File Commander.