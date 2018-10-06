5 useful WhatsApp apps and extensions you should use

WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business is an official app from WhatsApp and it is basically another version of the messenger. Additional features like "quick replies" for sending frequently written messages, labels that identify different chats and so on makes the app quite appealing for someone who wishes to use two numbers at the same time for WhatsApp. You can use a different number than the one used in WhatsApp for WhatsApp Business and have your contact list appear on both chats. You can decide on which SIM to use by choosing the version of WhatsApp you are using.

WhatsAuto

With preset template auto-replies and the ability to create a custom one, WhatsAuto is a great app to add to your arsenal. You also have the choice of picking who to send auto-replies to, it can be your whole contact list, or only some people, or all people in your contact list with the exception of your favorites. WhatsAuto also allows you to give a five-minute window before sending your message.

WikiBot

All you need to do is add WikiBot's number and save it under a name (WikiBot is a good one). And then send a message to the number that says:

Join ultramarine-tapir

You will then get a message saying that you have activated the service. And the method to unsubscribe from it is also mentioned.

Hide Media

WhatsApp Web auto loads all the photos and videos that someone sends to you and this can be a privacy nightmare when you are viewing it on a computer screen. Hide Media is an extension that auto-hides all images on WhatsApp Web by default. Although the image or video is downloaded, you will need to hover over the image or hit the play button to reveal it.

WAToolkit

WAToolkit adds a ton of features that make the experience of using WhatsApp Web much better. It fixes the width of the chat bubbles. WhatsApp does not stretch chat bubbles across the entire screen. This does not make efficient use of the wide monitor. WAToolkit makes chat bubbles full-width to optimize screen space. You also get a WAToolkit icon on your toolbar that adds a badge when you get a new message. This allows you to read your unread messages by just hovering over the icon. You can do this without switching to the WhatsApp Web window.