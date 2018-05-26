ENGLISH

6 apps to get a customized Mac keyboard behavior

Posted By: Nilakshi Pathak

    Mac has changed its function keys a lot. If you have been a Mac user for a long time, I am sure you must have preferred the previous version of the Mac’s function key. You must be wondering that the caps lock key is nothing but a waste of time. And similarly, perhaps you are upset about your right Shift key.

    If you want to customize your keyboard, what’s stopping you? Today, we will tell you app six apps to get a customized Mac keyboard behavior.

    1. Fluor

    You can use this app to customize the keyboard. However, the type of customization that you will be doing will depend on the currently active application. If you are using an application or playing a game that requires a number of keyboard shortcuts, then this app can be helpful for you. You can change the role of function keys easily through Fluor.

    2. Karabiner-Elements

    This app was previous popular as Karabiner and 'keyremap4macbook”. However, when the app was redesigned especially for MacOS Sierra and the above versions, it was renamed as Karabiner Elements. If you want to do a total customization of your keyboard, then this is the app for you. You can even do complex customization with the help of Karabiner-Elements. You can also get back to the old settings through this app.

    3. Kawa

    If you are someone who frequently switches between the layouts of the keyboard, then you should give Kawa a try. Things get complicated when you try to involve a third command when trying to switch between input source. But you can get rid of it by Kawa app. This app is uniquely designed for recording the language-specific shortcuts of the keyboard.

    4. Keyboard Maestro

    Keyboard Maestro offers you with a wide variety of customization. The app is built initially on the principles of actions and triggers. You can create as many shortcuts as you want with this app. By spending a small amount of money you can lay your hands on a full-packed clipboard manager, XPath and AppleScript support, an application launcher and a lot more. You can try the app before going for the premium version.

    5. Shortcat

    The speed of doing something drastically reduces when you have to move your hands away from the keyboard to reach the mouse or the trackpad. Shortcat understands this problem and aims to solve it. If you can use Shortcat efficiently, then you would be able to run your Mac device without a pointing device like an expert. Please note that this app will not work for every third party app which is available out there.

    6. Thor

    It is a lightweight app that can create the shortcuts that you require. It is one of the most loved apps because of its simplicity. You can use any combination of keys for creating shortcuts with the help of Thor. And also, disabling of the shortcut keys is pretty straightforward.

    Wrap Up

    You can go for any of the above-listed software to customise your Mac device. Trust me; you won’t be disappointed.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
