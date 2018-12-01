ENGLISH

6 best file compression apps for Android

By

    How many times have you had to go through your phone to delete old photos or uninstall apps? How many times have you had to split a file into multiple parts or find an alternative way to send a file that is too large or to store it on your Android device? In short, most of us have been plagued by pop-up messages that ask us to delete messages or clear space on your device. This where file compression and archive apps come into the picture. These allow you to extract ZIP, RAR, 7Z and other compression file formats or even create them.

    6 best file compression apps for Android

     

    In addition to saving space, these apps also help you to clean up messes that might be present on your phone. The best of these apps that are available have been listed below:

    RAR

    RAR is one of the best Android apps available in the Google Play Store. As expected, this app allows you to compress or extract any file. The app comes equipped with a clean and well-organized interface and it also allows users to compress and password protect their files.

    B1 Archiver

    B1 Archiver is a great choice to compress a file or extract a compressed file. The icing on the cake is that this free tool is capable of handling over 37 file formats. And this is a great incentive for people to go for the app.

    ZArchiver

    ZArchiver is another notable name in the list of apps that compress and extract files. The file compression stability of this device is much higher than that of the other apps on this list. And in addition to being able to compress and extract files, you can also create password protected and split archives.

    Winzip

    Winzip comes with a really good interface and is packed with plenty of exciting features. In addition to being able to compress files and extract things from the files, one of the best things about the app is that it also has support for Google Drive and Dropbox. This means that, if you have files stored on any cloud platforms, you can locate them easily.

    XZip

    This a fairly recent app that has been made available on the Google Play Store. The app allows users to extract almost all file formats. It also comes equipped with a built-in file browser that has navigation control. In addition to that, The app also allows you to make password protected zip files.

    7Zipper 2.0

    Like many of the other apps on the list, 7Zipper 2.0 also has the ability to extract and compress files and is one of the best apps available on the Play Store. In addition to being packed with extraordinary features and the ability to handle a variety of formats that include rar, 7zip, zip etc. 7Zipper also has an image and text viewer and a flash viewer. You can use the app to view your Android system information and also perform task killing activities.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
