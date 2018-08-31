6 efficient photo management apps for Android

A+ Gallery

This app allows you to look at your pictures from various sources in one place. Dropbox, Facebook, and Amazon Cloud Drive are all compatible with this app.

In addition to being able to secure your media with a passcode, the feature called Places allows you to map your memories by showing on a map where they were taken.

Curator

This minimalistic app can tag your pictures based on their content. This feature is quite similar to Google Photos, but the only difference is that Google Photos does it offline. The only permission that you need to grant is access to your local storage.

The app can recognize scenes or objects like pets, skylines, selfies and much more. You can also find what you're looking for by searching for it.

Zyl

Zyl puts together pictures and videos that it recognizes as related to the same event or place in a single collection. The smart algorithms that they employ sort through your pictures and creates a single album. You also have the option to share your album with your friends. This is especially helpful if you just came back from a trip. Zyl will automatically make an album that contains pictures and videos from that trip which you can easily share with your mates.

Gallery

On first look, this app looks like any standard happens, you need to switch on the Smart Mode to see the magic happen. Once you switch on the Smart Mode, the gallery sorts all of your photos into separate albums under thumbnails based on the most important feature of the pictures. A great many pictures are hidden as well, Smart Mode hides pictures if it deems to be low quality.

Google Files Go

This app is designed to primarily get rid of any junk files that are sitting around eating up memory. The app comes loaded with a flurry of smart features which allows you to do that. One of these features allows you to delete collections of pictures and videos that are either clutter from messaging apps or duplicates.

Slidebox

Slidebox takes a swipe-based approach to getting rid of unwanted images and pictures. You will be shown pictures one by one which you can swipe up for moving to the trash folder, swipe left to go to the next one and swipe down for moving to an album. Once you have done so, you can go to the trash and empty it. You can do this for specific folders as well.