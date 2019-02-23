6 iPhone apps that can supercharge your MacBook

Duet Display

Using a dual-screen monitor setup helps you be more productive while you're working. There is no need to go and purchase an expensive monitor. By using Duet Display, you will be able to turn any iPhone and iPad into a touchscreen display for a Mac. After downloading the companion app for your Mac, start the iOS app on your device and you'll be ready to go.

Screens

Download the Mac app from the Screens site and you will be able to control a Mac anywhere with an internet connection. Once you have connected your app, you can select from a touch or trackpad mode to remotely connect your computer. A shortcuts toolbar allows quick access to important keys.

Chrome Remote Desktop

Although the app doesn't have a lot of features, it is free and allows you to remotely connect to any Mac. Like it says in the name, you need to install Google Chrome on your Mac for the app to work. You will be good to go once you install a Chrome extension. Each computer you set up needs a PIN connect. On your iOS device, you can sign into the remote computer using the PIN.

Keynote

Using Keynote on your iPhone or iPad is a great way to build presentations. But the iOS app also has a feature for Mac users that allows users to control slides without an external remote and by just using your iPhone or iPad.

BTT Remote Control

This app allows you to control a Mac and its apps from your iPhone or iPad as long as they both make use of the same Wi-Fi network. The tool also has a feature that lets you trigger a keyboard shortcut or a predefined action on Mac. It is also possible to assign an icon to each customized action for easy access on your iPhone or iPad.

iTunes Remote

If you have iTunes open on your Mac, and Home Sharing is active, you can use the app to interact with your library of music and even control the volume. You can view the music by artist and album and even search for a specific track. Apple Music subscribers can also access songs that they've stored locally. The More tab allows you to access other iTunes content like movies, TV shows, music videos and podcasts.