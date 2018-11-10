6 useful apps to scan and manage receipts

Expensify

Expensify comes with financial report and expense submission reports features. In addition to capturing receipts through the app, you can also import your credit card and generate mileage reports. All you have to do is enter your recipient A drawback that has been observed in the app is that it takes a long time to scan, this can go up to a few hours at a time. This defeats the purpose of performing a text-recognition in the first place. The company states that this is because it prioritizes accuracy over speed. But there are other apps that do the same and takes less time to do it. If you are on a free plan, you only get five scans a month, in order to get unlimited scans, you will need to upgrade to an unlimited plan.

Zoho Expense

This app has receipt management and text recognition built in. And this makes it useful for managing receipts and allows you to track expenses like mileage. You get 100 scans a month and this is usually accurate and fast. And usually in less than a minute. Report generation is something that can be improved upon but overall, the receipt scanner is efficient and effective.

Evernote

Evernote is a note-taking app, but it can recognize images with text and this is what makes it a useful receipt storage app. In addition, to take pictures of receipts, the app also allows you to scan your gallery for images with text. Once the function has been enabled, Evernote will notify you when you take a picture of a receipt and give you the option of storing it.

Google Lens/Google Photos

You can keep track of receipts with Google Lens, you can use this in integration with Google Assistant or through the Google Photos app.

When you use it along with Google Assistant, you can use the command Show me my receipts in order to generate a list of receipts. The feature is very simplistic in Android Oreo. Android Pie is better able to recognize and sort these receipts.

You can also look through receipts by using Google Photos. All you have to do is type receipts in your search bar and Photos will pull up any pictures of receipts.

Smart Receipts

It is a dedicated receipt management app that has the ability to generate reports and visualizations. There are also specific customization settings that allow you to organize your receipts according to your preferences. A major drawback that is present in the free plan is that you have to buy OCR scans if you do not want to manually input the values because you only get two free scans.

Receipts by Wave for Business

This is primarily a business expense tracking tool. But the option of website syncing and the ability to scan multiple receipts at once makes it a great tool for someone who wants to scan and track receipts. The app also allows you to search your phone's gallery for receipts.