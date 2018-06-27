7 apps to make videos with pictures and music on Android

VivaVideo

It is a powerful video editor that allows you to create slideshows by using a bunch of photos. Even the new users can easily create videos from photos here. After selecting the photos that you want in the slideshow, you have to select the theme, music and the duration of the video. The expert users can further go for the video editing part. You can add your own music and then apply filter in individual photos or in the entire filter. It allows you to add stickers and texts in the photos. You can individually adjust the duration of each picture. You can add transition effect to the picture. The app is available in both free and the premium version. In the free version, you will stumble across ads, the video limit is 5-minutes and also there will be a watermark in the video.

VideoShow

This app is similar to VivaVideo. It also comes with impressive editing features. You are given free themes which can be used for presenting a wonderful epilogue and prologue. It also allows you to add background in the pictures. Other editing that is allowed by VideoShow are the addition of effects, subtitles, stickers, sound effects, transition and voiceover. You can craft doodle here.

Quik

Quik is one of the coolest video editors which is available in the market. It is filled with amazing themes that gives a highly professional look to your video. You can also add texts, filters and music in the video. The video doesn't allow you to add doodles and stickers in the photos.

Filmorago

It is all-in-one video editor. The app is easy to use. It supports multiple themes and filters. You can use overlays in the app. You can give a title to the video. It allows you to crop images and add subtitles in the video. You can also add your voice in the video that you are creating. You can use the slider to set the duration of the video.

Pixgram

You can create beautiful slideshows with the Pixgram app. If you do not want to add any extra feature and want everything need and clean, then Pixgram is the app for you. It allows you to add a title, filter and music in the video.

Scoompa Video

The features provided by the Scoompa Video are similar to the other video editing apps. However, the placements of the features are different than rest of the apps.

Vimo

Though presented with limited features, what make Vimo different from other app is the motion stickers that can be added in the images. You can also add animated text in the photos through this app.