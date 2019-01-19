ENGLISH

7 apps that PC games should use

Must have apps for PC gamers

By

    Gaming has grown into something more than just a quick escape from the regular monotonous routine. You do it online, with friends, with strangers and even for money. The social, competitive, commercial, and recreational elements of gaming have made it possible for gamers to get more out of games, with a lot more aspects to the exercise, there is a wider, diverse range of apps and utilities available for gamers high and low.

    7 apps that PC games should use

     

    Be it a platform for communication or must-have utilities to the game better, there is something for everyone. And the cherry on top is that all of the following apps are free to use:

    Discord

    Unlike other voice chat programs for online gamers, the thing that sets this platform apart is that you do not need usernames, subscriptions or knowledge of technology to make use of this app. You can do everything you need by using a guest account.

    The app is available through browsers, a standalone desktop app, and a mobile app.

    You can invite people to a channel with an invite link. You have a user-friendly interface and free channel hosting.

    Steam

    This digital gaming library program goes further than online gaming and cloud libraries. This is also a platform to connect with friends, share achievements and play together.

    In-home streaming allows you to stream games from your main PC to another device on your home network, like a laptop.

    Parsec

    This is a free game-streaming app that allows you to play local co-op games with friends online. You can use the app either for in-home streaming or play online with friends and other Parsec users.

    Parsec can also be used to play multiplayer games that not every person in the party has. Everyone does not need to have the game installed on their computer in order to play it either. As long as the game is installed on the host PC and the game has local multiplayer functionality, any friend using Parsec can join the session.

    OBS Studio

    It is a free easy-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay. In addition to being free, it also performs quite well and is easy for beginners to use.

    It records your screen, audio input, and audio output. In addition to recording what's happening in the game, it also records any commentary which you wish to add with a microphone or a headset.

    Twitch

    In addition to its streaming capabilities, the Twitch desktop app has useful features like game add-ons and overlay management through integration with CurseForge. Twitch is also a hub through which you can manage different mods for games like Minecraft or World of Warcraft.

    Razor Cortex

    Razor Cortex frees up system resources and RAM so that more memory can be dedicated to the game. In the same time, the system booster defragments your system to help optimize programs and processes.

    MSI Afterburner

    This is the go-to app for any graphics card overclocking tool for those who want to easily access their GPU settings. The tool also offers scanning tools that can help boost your system. This software also includes hardware temperature monitoring, custom fan settings and an overlay that allows you to track your system while in your game.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019
