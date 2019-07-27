7 Best Apps for Instagram stories You Should Use

Hashtag Expert

Finding the right hashtags: The right hashtags can actually help your profile to get discovered. 10 hashtags can be given per story, so it is always better to use the hashtags that are trending or the ones that are actually related to your story. Hashtag Expert is a great option for all the iOS users. If you just add the related term, all the trending hashtags can be seen, simply copy-paste a few from them. Hashme Hashtag Generator App can be useful to see the entire hashtag list for the android users. You simply have to copy them to the Clipboard.

Typography Master

Use the best Fonts: If you are bored with the built-in fonts of the Instagram stories, which usually happens for people who post the stories regularly. Canvas or Typography Master are some of the most widely used apps for uploading a photo and then using the font which looks best with it. These are simple to use, although the first time users can find it a bit difficult. Choose from the templates that are given and then you are done.

Enlight Pixaloop

Making good cinemagraphs: There are certain short loop videos which look really cool compared to the GIFs. They are not grainy and are of better quality. It has all the colors that are in the original version of the photo. The Enlight pixaloop is the popular app of these genres and it helps to simplify the process to a great extent. It does not even give any watermark to your pictures.

The craft cool GIFs- Scribbl

Instagram gives you a lot of GIFs but for the unique ones you need to go for the third-party apps like Scribbl which is the perfect tool for drawing interesting animations. They can be easily posted on the stories too. You can choose the animation styles from the menu and the using of the app is very easy too. It's not applicable for iOS users though.

Storyhighlight Cover app

Creating covers for highlight: Storyhighlight cover app is the best solution for it which helps you to choose among the various adorable backgrounds. There are various free covers along with paid and free icons. After choosing the icon the changes can be made according to your preference. The colorful backgrounds, as well as the colour tones, are really funky and attractive.

Insta Story

Adding cool templates: Instagram templates are really cool when you are posting stories on Instagram. Story Art and Insta story are the most popular apps for this and the best part is that they are very easy to use. Select the picture, change the quote, pick a template and simply post. You are done!