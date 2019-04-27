TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
7 bothersome Instagram issues and fixes
You might have faced some of these issues at least once
What started off as a simple photo-sharing platform years ago has today, grown and flourished into a full-fledged social network. From built-in instant messaging, dedicated video service and more, Instagram is at the top of its game. Although the platform has become prominent in social media circles, there are still some annoyances that Instagram has still not gotten around to fixing. Some of the prominent issues that are still present in Instagram that has irked many a dedicated user and the steps that you need to take in order to fix the issues have been listed below:
Putting multiple links in your bio
Instagram's strict policy against links prevents users from having more than a single link in your bio and the ones you do place cannot be clicked. Lnk.Bio is an online workaround that allows you to share multiple links with your followers. Once your Lnk.Bio profile has been set up, you can add as many links as you wish, and in addition to that, you can also generate a common URL for them. The address can be pasted in your Instagram bio and when someone clicks on it.
Sharing Others’ Posts on Your Feed
An option, similar to the one available on Facebook and Twitter, that allows you to share a friend's post is not available on Instagram. The good news is that the function can be replicated using a third-party app. Copying the link by tapping on the three-dot menu and pasting it into the third-party app will allow you to reshare captions and videos. By default, a watermark is added to the original post, you can remove or reposition it.
Downloading Photos or Videos from Instagram
Although there are options available in the app store, the best option to download pictures and videos from Instagram is a web app called DownloadGram.
The straightforward interface only requires you to paste the link and hit the download button to grab the file. With no advertisements and limits, DownloadGrsm also features a responsive layout.
Inserting Line Breaks in Captions
By default, line breaks cannot be inserted in captions. Users usually resort to typing dots and dashes to separate paragraphs. The trick is to use the invisible blank symbol for writing the Braille language. Apps like Insta-Space allow you to use it for Instagram Captions.
Uploading to Instagram From Your Computer
Instagram is a social network designed for Android and it still does not have an upload option on its website. The solution is Instagram's progressive web app (PWA), which is a supercharged web app which allows uploads. Although there are checks in place to prevent uploads, using the Vivaldi browser will allow you to pin mobile versions of websites on the sidebar.
Reducing Data and Power Consumption
At a fraction of the size of the main Instagram app, Instagram Lite is a trimmed down version of its beefier counterpart and still offers a majority of its features including the option to upload stories as well as Instagram posts, explore a page and more.
Direct Messaging on PC
Although messaging is an important part of the experience, it still isn't present on the web app or desktop clients. IG:dm, an open-source free app is a minimalistic desktop app for Instagram DMs.