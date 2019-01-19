7 effective ways to make money using Instagram

Sell products

A business takes you in as an affiliate, which means you use your marketing skills to influence people and help the business sell more. You can add tracked links to your ‘bio' section. This will lead your followers directly to the company's website. You may be paid based on the how many of your followers visit the website using your link. Adding referral codes for discounts, using hashtags

Advertise

Advertising for companies and businesses will ensure a good payout, provided you are a social media influencer and have the capacity to negotiate your deals. You can advertise a brand by sharing videos of you using it, share the company's posts, and tag the company.

Sell personal merchandise

If you have an entrepreneurial bent of mind, you can sell your personal merchandise to your followers by creating a brand and a product. This cuts off the longer route by licensing your product to bigger companies. This way, the entire profit is yours. But make sure you have all the legal licenses required to do so.

Services

You can offer paid services to your followers. They obviously seek some resource that you possess, that's why they follow you. The service can be anything ranging from photography, dance, to music, painting, origami. You need to provide them a means to contact you professionally, include a link to your website, if any. Let them know about work collaborations, and use your posts to explain or advertise your service.

Photographs

One of the simplest ways to make a quick buck. Sell your photos, specifically Instagram photos to those looking out for them. You can expand further by printing choicy ones on mugs, t-shirts, sheets. Certain companies require photographers to shoot their products in a certain way. You could always reach out to them.

Shout-outs

Several Instagrammers are looking to increase their popularity. The top influencers can help them by giving shout-outs on their profile for a certain fee. They usually re-post their content, tag them and request others to follow. These will help them expand their followers and you can earn money.

Instagram tutorials

A social media influencer has millions of followers, and that isn't easy. Garnering millions is proof of your skills, both in marketing and producing engaging content. You can teach them your tricks of the trade by introducing video tips, making presentations. By publishing tutorials, you can charge fees. Keep in mind Instagram's algorithm and use it effectively.