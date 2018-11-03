7 efficient apps to personalize notification shade on Android

Material Notification Shade

The app is available for devices running Android 5 Lollipop through Android 7.1 Nougat. Because Android phones that ship with a proprietary skin come with a notification shade that is vastly different from the way that Google intended it to be.

Material Notification Shade changes things up by replacing the notification shade that the phone now has with a stock theme. On top of changing up the design, a lot of native features like quick replies, notification bundling and adaptive background for music controls are also added.

Power Shade

With a free and a premium version available, this app allows you to personalize the visuals of the notification shade. You will be able to alter tile gradients, transparency, layouts, add background images and more.

Notification Toggle

This app allows you to skip the two-swipe action for getting to quick settings. The app adds an extra row of toggles on top of your alerts. You can change the way the icons and rows look and also configure a custom icon if you want to.

Notin

This app allows you to take a note and just add it to the notification screen, you can get rid of the notification by swiping them away and add new ones by tapping.

Quick Settings

Google opened up the quick settings to third-party developers with the Android Nougat update. This enabled users to pin actions from other apps to the pane. Quick Settings allows you to customize the panel and add tiles for a range of functions that Android does not include by default.

Notification Bar Reminder

This app is quite similar to Notin, the only difference is that it deals with reminders instead of notes, you have the option of adding new tasks and reminders and this app will pin them to the top of your notification shade.

This app has a minimal design and even allows you to add a deadline, a recurring alarm, to-do notes, and more.

Snap Snipe Drawer

Snap Snipe Drawer allows you to add widgets to your notification shade in addition to your home screen just like you would do on an iOS device. It allows you to access widgets by swiping a particular section of the status bar.