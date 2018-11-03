7 efficient apps to personalize notification shade on Android

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
You can customize your Android phone quite a bit. Customization is what set it apart from the all the competition in the first place, in addition to all the features that come in-built in the app, all the launchers available in the market also go a long way in making your device behave and look the way you want it to. But one of the things present on your phone that you don’t get to change around a lot is the customization options for the notification panel.
The fact that you can’t find options through Android vendors or even Google itself to change things around is a disappointment for many. The good news is that there are a lot of third-party alternatives available that you can use to make your notification panel your own. Seven major apps that you can use to personalize your Android notification panel are as follows:
Material Notification Shade
The app is available for devices running Android 5 Lollipop through Android 7.1 Nougat. Because Android phones that ship with a proprietary skin come with a notification shade that is vastly different from the way that Google intended it to be.
Material Notification Shade changes things up by replacing the notification shade that the phone now has with a stock theme. On top of changing up the design, a lot of native features like quick replies, notification bundling and adaptive background for music controls are also added.
Power Shade
With a free and a premium version available, this app allows you to personalize the visuals of the notification shade. You will be able to alter tile gradients, transparency, layouts, add background images and more.
Notification Toggle
This app allows you to skip the two-swipe action for getting to quick settings. The app adds an extra row of toggles on top of your alerts. You can change the way the icons and rows look and also configure a custom icon if you want to.
Notin
This app allows you to take a note and just add it to the notification screen, you can get rid of the notification by swiping them away and add new ones by tapping.
Quick Settings
Google opened up the quick settings to third-party developers with the Android Nougat update. This enabled users to pin actions from other apps to the pane. Quick Settings allows you to customize the panel and add tiles for a range of functions that Android does not include by default.
Notification Bar Reminder
This app is quite similar to Notin, the only difference is that it deals with reminders instead of notes, you have the option of adding new tasks and reminders and this app will pin them to the top of your notification shade.
This app has a minimal design and even allows you to add a deadline, a recurring alarm, to-do notes, and more.
Snap Snipe Drawer
Snap Snipe Drawer allows you to add widgets to your notification shade in addition to your home screen just like you would do on an iOS device. It allows you to access widgets by swiping a particular section of the status bar.