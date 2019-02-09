7 free Wi-Fi calling apps you should try

TextNow

An app that does away with several limitations. Usually, apps that provide free calls only do so if the other person has the same app installed, and calls to landlines aren't available. TextNow allows you to call any number and landline as long as you reside in US or Canada. International calls will be charged.

Text Free

An ad-supported app that provides free WiFi inbound calls, but app-to-app only. Text Free has paid outbound calls, but these can be availed by completing few offers the app shows. Watching a video worth a few minutes completing certain offers, since it is supported through ads. Earn credits and use them for outbound calling.

Whatsapp

Needs no introduction. Whatsapp stands out by providing video calling and group calling services. The drawback is that you need have it installed, it only supports in-app calling. Therefore, you cannot call landlines or other cell phones. Owing to the large user base, the app is commonplace.

imo

With over 500 million downloads, it's gaining ground rapidly. imo offers calling and texting just like whatsapp. It encrypts all the calls you make and your conversation is totally secure. The awesome bit about it is that it has a Chrome extension that delivers all the features of its app counterpart.

Maaii

A popular WiFi calling app that offers outbound calls to landlines and cell phones, but with a payment. App to app calling is completely free and quirky. It has a video caller-ID, voicemail plus video mails, and group video chat. More than 120 countries in the world support Maaii. There are in-app purchases for those interested.

GrooVeIP

Ad-supported free app just like TextNow and TextFree and works similarly. Free calls in-app, but paid if you wish to call landlines and cell phones. Text messages are free. GrooVeIP allows you to earn credits/minutes by completing surveys, watching games and clicking on ads.

Skype

An old player in the game of internet calling, Skype is still preferred by businesses. It is more professional and business-oriented, but works just as well for personal use. The drawbacks are the same as with previous apps. You need to have Skype installed for free calling. Cell phone and landline calls are available but you'll have to choose an appropriate calling plan. Since Skype is by Microsoft, if you're an Office365 subscriber, it offers you 60 minutes worth of free outbound calling per month.