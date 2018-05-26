7 tips to make your Instagram Stories engaging

Quality is everything

Posting quality photos and videos in your Instagram stories is critical. The picture or video should be captivating enough to catch the attention of the audience. Keep the images in focus, do simple editing and keep the texts readable.

What is the context of your story?

Randomly posting Instagram stories will take you nowhere. There is no point of randomly typing a long paragraph that no one will bother to read. Use hashtags, stickers and time stamp for a more official set up. And don't end up writing more than two sentences.

Be Interesting

Keep your Instagram stories interesting. Use Boomerangs or a face filter, you can also try a Superzoom filter. For videos, try hands-free mode or the stop motion mode. The idea is to keep the story interesting.

Ask questions

The best way of engaging your audience with you is by asking them questions. Ask questions on Instagram stories. Go for a poll questions or the slider option. Engage the audience.

Build your Instagram community

The answers to the questions that you ask on Instagram stories are answered in the inbox. This is a shortcoming of the Instagram stories. However, you can cultivate a community by sharing the great answers. But do remember to respect the privacy of your followers.

Think outside the box

Analyze the Instagram stories that others are putting. After a careful analysis, try to think out of the box and be as creative as you can be with your Instagram stories. You can use a third-party app for designing and creating beautiful and stunning Instagram stories.

Increase the followers of other accounts

You can use your Instagram story to increase the followers of your other social media platforms. If you have more than 10,000 followers, you can leave a direct link and can call for the shout out. Use Instagram to branch out your audience to all your other social media platforms.

Wrap Up

Use these seven tips to make your Instagram stories engaging. Along with the stories, also take care of your posts.