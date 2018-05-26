ENGLISH

7 tips to make your Instagram Stories engaging

Posted By: Nilakshi Pathak

    Posting on Instagram is so easy, yet all of us end up making plenty of mistakes. Take a photo and immediately put it on your Instagram profile within few seconds. What’s the result of such Instagram stories? Well, no one will bother to look at them, and after a point, such stories can also annoy your followers.

    7 tips to make your Instagram Stories engaging

    Instagram stories when crafted properly can help you in engaging with your followers. It is a way by which you can share the happening of your life with your loved ones. Today, I will tell you about seven tips to make your Instagram stories engaging.

    Quality is everything

    Posting quality photos and videos in your Instagram stories is critical. The picture or video should be captivating enough to catch the attention of the audience. Keep the images in focus, do simple editing and keep the texts readable.

    What is the context of your story?

    Randomly posting Instagram stories will take you nowhere. There is no point of randomly typing a long paragraph that no one will bother to read. Use hashtags, stickers and time stamp for a more official set up. And don't end up writing more than two sentences.

    Be Interesting

    Keep your Instagram stories interesting. Use Boomerangs or a face filter, you can also try a Superzoom filter. For videos, try hands-free mode or the stop motion mode. The idea is to keep the story interesting.

    Ask questions

    The best way of engaging your audience with you is by asking them questions. Ask questions on Instagram stories. Go for a poll questions or the slider option. Engage the audience.

    Build your Instagram community

    The answers to the questions that you ask on Instagram stories are answered in the inbox. This is a shortcoming of the Instagram stories. However, you can cultivate a community by sharing the great answers. But do remember to respect the privacy of your followers.

    Think outside the box

    Analyze the Instagram stories that others are putting. After a careful analysis, try to think out of the box and be as creative as you can be with your Instagram stories. You can use a third-party app for designing and creating beautiful and stunning Instagram stories.

    Increase the followers of other accounts

    You can use your Instagram story to increase the followers of your other social media platforms. If you have more than 10,000 followers, you can leave a direct link and can call for the shout out. Use Instagram to branch out your audience to all your other social media platforms.

    Wrap Up

    Use these seven tips to make your Instagram stories engaging. Along with the stories, also take care of your posts.

    Read More About: instagram news apps
    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
