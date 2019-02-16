7 useful apps to enhance video quality

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the age of 8k and 4k, the existence of poor quality videos is frowned upon. Some of them can’t be helped, either due to inadequate lighting or poor hardware quality. Some of them are shot on primitive phones and with no stability to the video whatsoever. It’s not enjoyable to sit through these videos.
Fortunately, there are video enhancers. These softwares help in denoising, improve stability, balance the color and several more. Here’s a list of seven most popular ones.
Filmora Video Editor
A desktop software for both Windows and Mac. Filmora offers plenty of features, video stabilization, color contrast and brightness to name a few. The software also has several overlays, graphics and templates. Filmora does have a free version, but it leaves a watermark. And you'll have limited access to its massive library.
PowerDirector
One of the most powerful video quality enhancers available on Android. A free-to-use app that one can use while on the move. PowerDirector has abundant features. It offers multi-track timeline editing, supports blue and green screen, and assists you in adding voiceovers.
Avidemux
An open-source software available on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Avidemux offers video editing and processing. It works with several formats. You can upgrade your video's resolution and improve its stability. However, it does not provide any creative effects.
Pinnacle Studio Pro
An iOS app with a desktop counterpart as well. Pinnacle has a wide range of options to edit videos on your iPhone or iPad. With features like individual frame editing, in-frame effects, speed controls, zoom, it makes for a classic editing app if you wish to upload it to YouTube or share it elsewhere. Pinnacle is a paid app.
FonePaw video converter ultimate
A desktop software which primary works with video quality enhancing. It increases the resolution of the video upto 4k. You can adjust the graininess of the video, the stability, and the brightness, contrast, hues. It supports all major formats from WMV, MP4 to MJPEG and M4A. FonePaw is also a paid software.
Videoshop
Videoshop is a fun and free app for both Android and iOS that takes an interesting approach to video editing. It is apt for those aiming to share their videos across social media. You can add various sounds that are hilarious, add graphics, explosions, laughter. It also offers the basic features of trimming, voiceovers, slow and fast motion. Videoshop is free to use and also has in-app purchases if you're looking to use extra features.
InShot
A very popular app which gives you total control over the video. It also functions as a video creator which you can directly work on. You have the regular video editing tools like trimming, merging, splitting. And video enhancing tools such as filters, stabilizers, format converters. InShot is totally free to use across both platforms.