8 apps to find online offers and discounts in India

With the emergence of e-commerce, shopping for your favorite items has now become easy. Today you can literlly shop from the comforts of home. You can now browse through a whole list of categories on the e-commerce portals and find the product of your choice.

However, apart from the usual offers that these e-commerce websites generally give provide did you know that you could actually save more money while shopping on these sites. Well, there are a lot of mobile shopping apps available that free and work in various ways to help you save money while you shop or even after you're done shopping.

Beside these apps can be pretty useful as they display coupons as you're checking out or the apps also gives you online discount codes. Some of the apps can also load discounts directly onto your loyalty card to be applied when you make the purchase, and with some you can take a picture of your receipt to get money back later.

Moreover, some of the apps are pretty helpful even if you're not purchasing anything. The will send notifications when something is on sale. Basically you can do a lot more. With these apps there's no reason to pay full price for just about anything that you buy online.

To make thing more easy for you we have created a list of some of the apps that are the best at sniffing out deals. Read on below to find out more.

GrabOn GrabOn Coupons app comes from the market leaders in the coupons and deals sector. With over 8 crore coupons redeemed, GrabOn app provides coupon code across 300+ categories ranging from recharge to food, electronics, fashion and more. Associated with 3190 merchants, GrabOn offers coupon codes for Jio, Freecharge, Paytm recharge, Snapdeal and eBay along with Amazon offers, Flipkart coupons and lots of other deals. CouponDunia With this app you can simply shop from your favorite online stores and earn cashback in addition to free coupons, offers, deals and discount codes for over 2000+ Indian online shopping websites. Further every rupee you earn as cashback is a rupee and you can spend it on something you care about. All the coupons are updated and verified from time to time. nearbuy.com Well with this app you can discover new experiences nearby. The app provides thousands of offers, deals, discounts and coupons on restaurants, buffets, pizzas, spa, massages, salons, beauty therapies, gyms, movie tickets, hotels and travel, shopping, activities and many more. Coupons and Deals - Save Money If you're looking for discount upto 90 percent on big brands or free stuff, the app has it all for you. You can get freebies, coupons, deals, voucher, referrals and hot deals all in one place. From amazon coupons to ebay deals, the app provides online as well as offline store coupons. The app also provides regular notifications to help you grab the deal before anyone else. CouponMoto CouponMoto comes with thousands of exclusive offers, hot deals, and discounts to save your money. It provides coupon codes across 150+ Categories viz Fashion, Electronics, Food, Recharge and many more. and 500+ online shopping sites like Flipkart, Paytm, JoBong etc. And gives you all new Trending Deals that will help you to choose the best one among the all categories. CouponMoto also provides fresh coupons every time which are daily updated and verified. Its seamless interface further provides an easy navigation experience while browsing the coupons and deals. DesiDime DesiDime deals and coupons app is yet another one stop destination to get latest coupons, discounts, deals and offers from over 1000+ online shopping websites in India. With a powerful online community of over 7 lakh shoppers posting, reviewing and rating the offers from various e-commerce stores, the app brings the latest, active and often hidden deals and coupons. Zoutons This app wants to make your online shopping experience, a memorable moment and help you get rid of infuriating ads, save precious time, and most importantly provide you with the discount or coupon codes. Zoutons is basically a coupons and deals aggregation app, which provides its users with the latest running coupons and deals to help you get a prodigious discount on your online shopping bill. Discountgali Discountgali is one of the p[opular coupons and deals aggregating app in India. This Android app aggregate coupons, deals and offers from 150+ shopping sites as well as 1000+ local merchants. The app lists offers for almost all category such as Grocery, Electronics, Fashion, Health, Home and Kitchen, Baby Products, Beauty, Travel, Restaurant, Grocery, Recharges/Bill Payment and more. Some of the leading stores at Discountgali.com include Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Yatra, Dominos, Snapdeal, Big Basket, Firstcry , Paytm, Freecharge, 1Mg and many more

