8 apps that you should probably delete from your smartphone

Kochava, an app analytics, and attribution company have detected an app fraud scheme that is being carried out through the means of eight apps that has more than 2 billion downloads in the Google Play Store.

Seven of these apps were found to be owned by Cheetah Mobile which is a Chinese company that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange to be accused of fraudulent business practices, the accusations made by a short-seller investment firm was denied by Cheetah. The eighth app is run by Kika Tech, this is a Chinese company which is headquartered in Silicon Valley. They received a major investment from Cheetah in 2016.

This scheme takes advantage of the fact that many app developers pay a fee that ranges from 50 cents to $3 to partners that allow new installations of their apps. Kochava found that the Cheetah and Kika apps used the data available to inappropriately claim credit for having caused a download.

Google has estimated that close to $10 million was stolen from it and its partners and has removed many of the apps from its Play Store. Eight of these apps have been listed below and the best thing to would be to get rid of these apps if you have them installed on your phone.

Clean Master The number of downloads this app has is around 1 billion. This app keeps your Android device tidy and performing well. It does so by cleaning junk files, optimizing device memory, protecting against viruses and managing the apps that have been installed. Security Master This app with around 540 million downloads provides a rich range of features. This app is an antivirus application. CM Launcher 3D With more than 225 million downloads, and armed with a 3D engine, this launcher brings smooth transitions, a number of themes and a great many other features to your phone. Kika Keyboard Around 2015 million people have used this app and it is definitely more than just an attractive alternative to the Android keyboard. It is a well-designed keyboard that gives you ways to change text and font. Battery Doctor This app has more than 200 million downloads. This app can extend your battery life by 50% by finding apps and settings that drain power on your device. Cheetah Keyboard This app has more than 105 million downloads. The app provides a unique typing experience, smart reply, gesture typing, dedicated themes, funny emojis etc. CM Locker The app has had 105 million downloads. CM Locker has an attractive lock-screen which displays notifications, offers direct access to selected apps. The phone's camera will take a picture automatically if anyone tries to unlock your phone with the wrong combination or pattern. CM File Manager This app has almost 65 million downloads. This is a fully featured management tool that allows you to browse and install all of your favorite Android apps and games on your Android phone. This is a fully featured file management tool with cloud and Wi-Fi file transfer.