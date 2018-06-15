8 best apps for movie buffs

IMDb

IMDb's app is a mobile-friendly extension of the website and it can help you discover new movies to watch and get all the news and information that you need from the entertainment industry.

You can use all the reviews, trailers and celebrity information available out there to find things which fit your preferences. You can also rate movies and follow actors and directors in order to get updates.

Flixster

This app allows you to get your hands on the relevant news about movies and also buy tickets. The most interesting feature of this app is its partnership with Rotten Tomatoes. You can keep track of movies and also check the film's RT score.

Netflix

Your app is synced with your account and you can resume watching episodes or even download your favorite shows for offline viewing.

If you do not have the right data plan or enough space, you can still make use of the app to add movies or shows to your queue by going through your recommendations.

Flipps

Flipps is a free movie streaming site which allows you to watch your favorite movies, music videos, and entertainment news anywhere. You can also connect your device to a TV to enjoy content on the big screen. After you make the connection, you can use your phone as a remote to adjust the volume and playback.

FilmStruck

A huge collection of classic films, from Hollywood to Independent is available to you at your fingertips for free, unfortunately for only a 14-day trial period post which you will need to choose one of the two monthly subscription packages.

Fandango

Fandango allows you to check movie times and purchase tickets, in addition to providing you with directions to the theater, it allows you to exchange your tickets for a refund or Fandango credit. It also shows Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

RunPee

RunPee is an app that tells you the best time to take a bathroom break when you are watching a movie and summarizes everything that happened while you were gone.

And if you arrive at the theatre a little late, it summarizes everything that you have missed. It also alerts you about post-credits scenes and whether you should stay for them.

Guess The Movie

This app is made of 20 levels and is packed with a bunch of minimalist posters which urge you to guess the movie based on what's available. You might get a famous face or logo you recognize or come across interesting obscure references that truly test your memory. With hundreds of puzzles and tasks, this quiz is an amazing way to challenge yourself.