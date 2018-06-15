8 best apps for movie buffs

Related Articles
- WhatsApp reportedly opens UPI payments to everyone
- Twitter in-stream video ads to be available for all advertisers in India
- Indian Railways introduces UTS app to book unreserved tickets
- Truecaller acquires multi-bank payments app Chillr
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: 3GB data plans compared
- Motorola opens 'Moto Hub' in Punjab
A lot of the most useful mechanisms that are around in the world were often the unintended result of a task that had nothing to do with it. But the size of the average screen getting smaller hasn’t changed the love people have for movies and what they make them feel.
Though watching a few episodes of your favorite TV series or a movie on your smartphone is quite fun, that is not the only thing you can do to support your addiction, there are apps to water and raise your love to even greater heights. A few of the best ones out there have been and picked and listed below:
IMDb
IMDb's app is a mobile-friendly extension of the website and it can help you discover new movies to watch and get all the news and information that you need from the entertainment industry.
You can use all the reviews, trailers and celebrity information available out there to find things which fit your preferences. You can also rate movies and follow actors and directors in order to get updates.
Flixster
This app allows you to get your hands on the relevant news about movies and also buy tickets. The most interesting feature of this app is its partnership with Rotten Tomatoes. You can keep track of movies and also check the film's RT score.
Netflix
Your app is synced with your account and you can resume watching episodes or even download your favorite shows for offline viewing.
If you do not have the right data plan or enough space, you can still make use of the app to add movies or shows to your queue by going through your recommendations.
Flipps
Flipps is a free movie streaming site which allows you to watch your favorite movies, music videos, and entertainment news anywhere. You can also connect your device to a TV to enjoy content on the big screen. After you make the connection, you can use your phone as a remote to adjust the volume and playback.
FilmStruck
A huge collection of classic films, from Hollywood to Independent is available to you at your fingertips for free, unfortunately for only a 14-day trial period post which you will need to choose one of the two monthly subscription packages.
Fandango
Fandango allows you to check movie times and purchase tickets, in addition to providing you with directions to the theater, it allows you to exchange your tickets for a refund or Fandango credit. It also shows Rotten Tomatoes reviews.
RunPee
RunPee is an app that tells you the best time to take a bathroom break when you are watching a movie and summarizes everything that happened while you were gone.
And if you arrive at the theatre a little late, it summarizes everything that you have missed. It also alerts you about post-credits scenes and whether you should stay for them.
Guess The Movie
This app is made of 20 levels and is packed with a bunch of minimalist posters which urge you to guess the movie based on what's available. You might get a famous face or logo you recognize or come across interesting obscure references that truly test your memory. With hundreds of puzzles and tasks, this quiz is an amazing way to challenge yourself.