ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

8 best apps for movie buffs

Posted By: Gizbot Bureau

Related Articles

    A lot of the most useful mechanisms that are around in the world were often the unintended result of a task that had nothing to do with it. But the size of the average screen getting smaller hasn’t changed the love people have for movies and what they make them feel.

    8 best apps for movie buffs

    Though watching a few episodes of your favorite TV series or a movie on your smartphone is quite fun, that is not the only thing you can do to support your addiction, there are apps to water and raise your love to even greater heights. A few of the best ones out there have been and picked and listed below:

    IMDb

    IMDb's app is a mobile-friendly extension of the website and it can help you discover new movies to watch and get all the news and information that you need from the entertainment industry.

    You can use all the reviews, trailers and celebrity information available out there to find things which fit your preferences. You can also rate movies and follow actors and directors in order to get updates.

    Flixster

    This app allows you to get your hands on the relevant news about movies and also buy tickets. The most interesting feature of this app is its partnership with Rotten Tomatoes. You can keep track of movies and also check the film's RT score.

    Netflix

    Your app is synced with your account and you can resume watching episodes or even download your favorite shows for offline viewing.

    If you do not have the right data plan or enough space, you can still make use of the app to add movies or shows to your queue by going through your recommendations.

    Flipps

    Flipps is a free movie streaming site which allows you to watch your favorite movies, music videos, and entertainment news anywhere. You can also connect your device to a TV to enjoy content on the big screen. After you make the connection, you can use your phone as a remote to adjust the volume and playback.

    FilmStruck

    A huge collection of classic films, from Hollywood to Independent is available to you at your fingertips for free, unfortunately for only a 14-day trial period post which you will need to choose one of the two monthly subscription packages.

    Fandango

    Fandango allows you to check movie times and purchase tickets, in addition to providing you with directions to the theater, it allows you to exchange your tickets for a refund or Fandango credit. It also shows Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

    RunPee

    RunPee is an app that tells you the best time to take a bathroom break when you are watching a movie and summarizes everything that happened while you were gone.

    And if you arrive at the theatre a little late, it summarizes everything that you have missed. It also alerts you about post-credits scenes and whether you should stay for them.

    Guess The Movie

    This app is made of 20 levels and is packed with a bunch of minimalist posters which urge you to guess the movie based on what's available. You might get a famous face or logo you recognize or come across interesting obscure references that truly test your memory. With hundreds of puzzles and tasks, this quiz is an amazing way to challenge yourself.

    Read More About: Apps news movie
    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue