ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    8 best PDF reader apps for your Android device

    PDF = Portable Document Format

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    No matter whether you are a working professional or a student, you have to deal with PDF documents every now and then. To enjoy reading that PDF documents, it is important to have a good PDF reader.

    8 best PDF reader apps for your Android device

     

    The app store is flooded with many PDF reader apps and in such a scenario, it becomes difficult to choose the best PDF reader. Worry not, we have made it easier for you by bring you the list of 8 best PDF reader apps for your Android device.

    What are the 8 best PDF reader apps for your Android phone?

    Adobe Acrobat Reader

    Without a doubt, Adobe Acrobat Reader is the most popular PDF reader for both smartphones and desktops. The app not only allows you to read PDF documents but also allows you to edit it. You can take notes on it, fill out forms and do many other stuff.

    Google PDF Viewer

    If you are a looking for a PDF reader that has a clean interface, then you should try the Google PDF Viewer. It is a light PDF reader which is integrated with Google Drive. The Google PDF Viewer comes with all the basic features that a user might need while reading a PDF document.

    WPS Office Suite

    The WPS Office Suite is an app which is highly similar to Google PDF Viewer. The app provides you a simple and a fast way of reading the PDF documents. Along with it, you can also use it for creating Word documents, Excel spreadsheet and PowerPoint presentations.

    Google Play Books

    The Google Play Books is Google's version of Amazon's Kindle. You can use this app for reading books from the Play Store. And apart from that, you can add your very own PDF documents from your device and read it on the app. The app also has the option of reading the text aloud in a language of your choice.

    CamScanner

    CamScanner is a popular app on Android device which is used by many people to convert scanned images into PDF documents. Apart from creating PDF documents, one can also use it for reading PDF documents.

    Bookari Ebook Reader Free

    This app supports documents both in EPUB and PDF format. The app is also compatible with Adobe DRM. The app allows heavy customisation and it supports features like text search, night mode, markers, annotation and navigation panel

    Fast Scanner

    The Fast Scanner is a PDF scanner app which allows the users to even read PDF documents. You can use this app for importing PDF documents from various cloud services.

    Foxit Mobile PDF

    It is a simple PDF reader that houses powerful features. You have the options of protecting your PDF documents using passwords on this app. This app is popular because it supports redistribution of texts and customized readjustment.

    Wrap Up

    Depending on your requirement, you can choose any one of the PDF documents which are mentioned above. All these PDF readers are great and will accommodate your need of reading a PDF document in a user-friendly interface.

    Read More About: pdf apps news features android
    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue