8 best PDF reader apps for your Android device
PDF = Portable Document Format
No matter whether you are a working professional or a student, you have to deal with PDF documents every now and then. To enjoy reading that PDF documents, it is important to have a good PDF reader.
The app store is flooded with many PDF reader apps and in such a scenario, it becomes difficult to choose the best PDF reader. Worry not, we have made it easier for you by bring you the list of 8 best PDF reader apps for your Android device.
What are the 8 best PDF reader apps for your Android phone?
Adobe Acrobat Reader
Without a doubt, Adobe Acrobat Reader is the most popular PDF reader for both smartphones and desktops. The app not only allows you to read PDF documents but also allows you to edit it. You can take notes on it, fill out forms and do many other stuff.
Google PDF Viewer
If you are a looking for a PDF reader that has a clean interface, then you should try the Google PDF Viewer. It is a light PDF reader which is integrated with Google Drive. The Google PDF Viewer comes with all the basic features that a user might need while reading a PDF document.
WPS Office Suite
The WPS Office Suite is an app which is highly similar to Google PDF Viewer. The app provides you a simple and a fast way of reading the PDF documents. Along with it, you can also use it for creating Word documents, Excel spreadsheet and PowerPoint presentations.
Google Play Books
The Google Play Books is Google's version of Amazon's Kindle. You can use this app for reading books from the Play Store. And apart from that, you can add your very own PDF documents from your device and read it on the app. The app also has the option of reading the text aloud in a language of your choice.
CamScanner
CamScanner is a popular app on Android device which is used by many people to convert scanned images into PDF documents. Apart from creating PDF documents, one can also use it for reading PDF documents.
Bookari Ebook Reader Free
This app supports documents both in EPUB and PDF format. The app is also compatible with Adobe DRM. The app allows heavy customisation and it supports features like text search, night mode, markers, annotation and navigation panel
Fast Scanner
The Fast Scanner is a PDF scanner app which allows the users to even read PDF documents. You can use this app for importing PDF documents from various cloud services.
Foxit Mobile PDF
It is a simple PDF reader that houses powerful features. You have the options of protecting your PDF documents using passwords on this app. This app is popular because it supports redistribution of texts and customized readjustment.
Wrap Up
Depending on your requirement, you can choose any one of the PDF documents which are mentioned above. All these PDF readers are great and will accommodate your need of reading a PDF document in a user-friendly interface.