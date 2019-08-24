8 Best Science Apps You Might Be Interested In Using

eBird:

If you wish to take part in the conservation efforts and publishable research, this is the best app for you. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology manages it and help you to log bird sightings. You can identify and share those findings too. After installing the free app, spot the location and mark the birds. It provides data on the common sightings as well as show you the nearby bird hotspots. Even if you go to remote places, it works offline.

Star Walk:

These have sensors inside to figure out the celestial objects. They will give you the information about the stars and the planets too. It can even track the ISS, from sunset to Mars. There's a lot of scientific content to be explored. It is free for both iOS and Android.

NASA Globe Observer:

This app will inform you about scientific research. Data about Mosquito habitats, land cover and cloud cover can be collected through this app. You can take photos, see the conditions and then submit all that you have gathered to NASA. They can log into the GPS sensors of your phone to get your location and compare everything that you have sent with the satellite imagery.

MyShake:

A global picture of seismic activities can be created with this app. The sensors of the phones are used to gather data and do not affect the usual activity of the phone. It refines the prediction system and improves the earthquake activity. It helps to identify genuine earthquake tremors and seismic activities.

The Elements:

It is a great digital resource for iOS devices. They are displayed in the physical form along with the information attached to it. They have in-depth background details like how it was discovered and what is its current price. It is a great educational app which is also very useful.

AcceleratAR:

This app will help you to see through the perfect magic of reality. You can see the digital graphics on any form of the particle accelerator, which makes it even more impressive. After the app has been downloaded, the instructions can be seen on the website of the app. You will also know about the electromagnetic fields.

Wolfram Alpha:

This is a great calculation engine, which is also a supercharged Search. It provides information about the properties of materials, chemistry formulas, earth's geological layers, and star maps. It can even solve math equation and convert the units of measurement.

Science Journal:

This app can harness the sensors that are there in your phone with sound, pressure, light and motion readings. The information can be gathered through the instruments with the help of photos, notes, and observations.