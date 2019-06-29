8 Best Volume Booster Apps For Your Android Smartphone

GOODEV

This is a free android app which is very simple to be used. It helps to increase both the sound volume of your speaker and headphone. The Volume Booster GOODEV can run on any smartphones supporting Android 4.2 and above. It boosts the sound and does not even need root access to any form of work.

VLC

It is a very popular media player app supporting all media formats and is available on Google Play Store. It increases the sound to almost double, that is 200%. It is one of the best apps to increase your sound.

Precise Volume

For your Android device, it is just like a full-featured volume control hub. Android basically supports a volume system of 15 steps but with Precise Volume, you can get 100 different levels of volume. You can easily hook it to the audio system of your device. It is a popular volume booster app of 2019.

Equaliser FX

This equalizer app can be found in the Google Play Store. It supports almost all the streaming services. It also includes Google Play Music. It also provides a number of sound effects like Loudness Enhancer and Bass Boost. You can easily improve the sound quality of your device with this.

Viper4Android

It is one of the best picks which needs root access to apply the various type of sound filters and helps in enhancing the sound effect. It also has an extra loud mode which can go from Slight to the extreme. It also has Speaker optimization options that help in achieving better sounds.

Super High Volume Booster

It is very popular on google play store. Although it does not have an equalizer to improve the audio tones, it can increase the volume very easily by just one click.

Volume Booster PRO

All the music media volume can be used through it like music sound, game sound, and the video sound. The system volume can also be increased like notification volume or ringtone volume.

Super Loud Volume Booster

This top-rated volume booster app also provides a bass amplifier and also the bass level too. Although Google play store does not provide much information about this app, still it's ratings are high and they are pretty popular among the users. Since positive reviews can be easily be seen in the case of this app, it becomes even more popular gradually.