8 Best Volume Booster Apps For Your Android Smartphone
Many Android Users often complain about low volume output and for that, they wish to replace it. Instead of replacement, nowadays, one can easily use some of the volume booster apps that are available for Android.
Watching TV shows, movies, listening to music, watching YouTube videos on the Android devices are pretty common these days but when there’s not loud enough sound it spoils all the fun. This is a problem which everyone has to deal with and helps in maximizing the capacity of the sound of your device. On the Google Play Store, just typing Volume booster will provide you with a lot of options.
GOODEV
This is a free android app which is very simple to be used. It helps to increase both the sound volume of your speaker and headphone. The Volume Booster GOODEV can run on any smartphones supporting Android 4.2 and above. It boosts the sound and does not even need root access to any form of work.
VLC
It is a very popular media player app supporting all media formats and is available on Google Play Store. It increases the sound to almost double, that is 200%. It is one of the best apps to increase your sound.
Precise Volume
For your Android device, it is just like a full-featured volume control hub. Android basically supports a volume system of 15 steps but with Precise Volume, you can get 100 different levels of volume. You can easily hook it to the audio system of your device. It is a popular volume booster app of 2019.
Equaliser FX
This equalizer app can be found in the Google Play Store. It supports almost all the streaming services. It also includes Google Play Music. It also provides a number of sound effects like Loudness Enhancer and Bass Boost. You can easily improve the sound quality of your device with this.
Viper4Android
It is one of the best picks which needs root access to apply the various type of sound filters and helps in enhancing the sound effect. It also has an extra loud mode which can go from Slight to the extreme. It also has Speaker optimization options that help in achieving better sounds.
Super High Volume Booster
It is very popular on google play store. Although it does not have an equalizer to improve the audio tones, it can increase the volume very easily by just one click.
Volume Booster PRO
All the music media volume can be used through it like music sound, game sound, and the video sound. The system volume can also be increased like notification volume or ringtone volume.
Super Loud Volume Booster
This top-rated volume booster app also provides a bass amplifier and also the bass level too. Although Google play store does not provide much information about this app, still it's ratings are high and they are pretty popular among the users. Since positive reviews can be easily be seen in the case of this app, it becomes even more popular gradually.
