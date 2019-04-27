8 free tools to make Twitter more useful Features lekhaka-Nazia banu These tools will improve your Tweeting experience

Managing a Twitter account actually takes a lot of energy and time, but it can actually be pretty useful too. You can use it to boost your career and you can even have a lot of fun there, only if you manage to ignore the trolls and haters. But there are certain Twitter tools too which can be really useful.

• Using Tweetdeck

If you wish to grow a Twitter following, you will have to Tweet regularly. But it is really difficult to tweet every hour of the day since you might be busy. Through Tweetdeck, you can actually schedule your tweet so that you don’t need to bother whether you are busy or not. Tweet deck is now an official part of Twitter itself. It’s very easy to use. Just use the quill icon, then type the tweet on the text box, and use a tweet to post it straight away. You can schedule the date and time and it will get uploaded automatically.

• Using IFTTT to Auto-post from the Blog:

To cross-post, it is a good thing to do. If you make a new blog post, they will be noted almost immediately. It automates the process of a blog post. If one uses Wordpress, Tumblr, Medium, Blogger or Weebly, then it is a great service as we can post automatically this way to Twitter. It publishes the new post automatically.

• Using Twitter Analytics to analyze the Tweets:

The analytics tool exists right in Twitter and it checks your tweets and the way it progresses. After visiting Twitter Analytics, you can check whether the tweets are performing well or not. You can check your top mention, top tweets, total tweet impressions and you can even chk your top follower.

• Using Ritetag so that you know which hashtag to use:

Hashtags are essential if you wish people to see your tweets. It helps you in choosing the right hashtag for your tweet and the tool makes it easy to find the appropriate hashtag. The tool displays the most popular hashtags and you can even have a view on the report. It helps in the best discoverability.

• Using Pablo so that you can share images:



Pablo is best used to share content. You basically will have to create your own images if you did not get to learn the basic photoshop skills. Pablo is easy to use and you can change the alignment, change the font, add text and can even choose the background.

• Using Hashtags checking what’s trending:

It is always important to see what is trending on Twitter. You can post your story there using the share button. You can have a visual overview of all the stories by simply scrolling down the trending column.

• Using Trendsmap

It helps you in giving a local view of whatever is trending. It shows from the trending keyword from various other locations. It provides you with a stat based on all the recent usage.

• Use who has Tweeted you first to find Tweet origins:

You can post or repost something that the others have posted. Who Tweeted it First will help you in finding the person from where it originated.