8 lightweight Android Go apps for your smartphone

Messenger Lite

Messenger Lite is the simpler form of the usual messenger app. The features of Messenger Lite are the same as the regular messenger. This app helps in low storage and background data. It uses fewer data, loads fast and works efficiently. The best thing about this app is, it uses less than 10 MB to download.

Twitter lite

Twitter lite is also like Messenger Lite. It is the tiniest and fastest version of the regular Twitter app. It helps you to stay connected with the world with lesser data and less space. It downloads even in 2G networks. So this is another data friendly app which can be used right away.

Google Go

If you want to all the products of Google but in a smaller version then Google Go is the right app. It performs all the activities just like the regular version. For example, you can share GIFs, browse the internet, voice search, etc. So take a back seat and enjoy the mini version of Google through Google Go.

YouTube Go

How it is possible to forget YouTube? It is well known that most of the people spend their free time watching videos on YouTube. It is the best source of entertainment but at the same time, it takes away data within a blink. So YouTube has come up with its mini version. YouTube Go is for those who want to save data and at the same time get entertained. It has offline features that allow you to save data and download videos.

Gmail Go

Gmail Go is another best app that every user wants to have it downloaded. It requires less than 10 MB to download. The features and the interface are almost the same as the customary Gmail App developed for Android. It needs space for less than 10 MB. Gmail Go is said to be the top lightweight app that you can have to interact with your clients any time.

Maps Go

Maps Go is perfect for frequent travelers. It is a mini form of the usual Google Maps that is present in Android. It is best to use this app for locating the coffee place, find directions, search local restaurants, etc. This app does not consume more than 1 MB of space on your smartphone.

Files Go

Google's Files Go is the top file management application which you would definitely love to use on your smartphone. It helps you in freeing space in a few seconds. Moreover, the app also offers users a simple option to search and erase old videos and photos. Are you searching for a less space-consuming file management application for your Android phone? If so, you need to consider installing Files Go app. It is definitely the best application for you.

Google Assistant Go

It is another lightweight version app that is almost like the usual Google assistant app. It is a virtual assistant that hears and performs the task. For example, when you request Google Assistant to dial a number, send jokes, send SMS, navigate place, etc. the virtual assistant would do it for you. This app requires less space for installation and thus remains as the best lightweight app in the Android market.