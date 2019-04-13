8 to-do list apps that can sync seamlessly across devices

Wunderlist

The app comes with a variety of lists, to-dos, grocery lists, household tasks, you name it. You can add hashtags to items or assign them to others. The collaboration tool allows colleagues or family members to coordinate with each other. It also syncs with all of your devices and is available for desktop and mobile.

Todoist

The interface is similar to Gmail, the deadlines feature and notifications that remind you to complete the task. The visualizations help you to see your productivity in the forms of graphs.

It syncs across all devices and there are apps available for wearables as well and you can see your to-dos on your Apple Watch or Google Smartwatch.

Google Tasks

Go to the icon menu in the Gmail Inbox and click the blue circle with a white slash through it. This will bring up the tasks panel. You can create new lists and add tasks, you can assign a date and time to a task if you want to be reminded of it.

Evernote

Evernote can be used as a digital scrapbook to save text, images, or pages from the web. But because it was designed to take notes, you can also create a simple text file to list your to-do items, you can have checkboxes to tick each one off once you're done. You can also store your to-dos as images, attached files, or even drawings on your smartphones.

Any.do

The app is a hybrid of a to-do list and a calendar app. They can be organized by date, so you will be able to see which tasks are set for any given day. It also syncs between devices instantly.

DropTask

The app, aimed at task management, uses projects rather than lists to track your tasks. You will be able to set priorities to see what is more urgent.

If you want to collaborate with someone, you will need to get the paid subscription version.

Microsoft To-Do

The app is popular with more than just Windows users, thanks to its mobile apps and web version. It has reminders for important tasks and also the option of sharing the tasks with others. There is a Dark Mode available. The syncing between devices and the web happens automatically and you can integrate the app with Outlook.

Remember the Milk

Saving the best for last, this app allows you to create sublists, tag tasks, prioritize tasks, attach files and integrate with a variety of other apps. It also runs on a variety of devices, this includes lesser-used platforms like Apple Watch, Amazon Fire, Blackberry and Linux.