9 upcoming WhatsApp features to watch out for

Fingerprint authentication

The fingerprint authentication system will allow users to lock the entire app. There is also talk about the feature allowing you to block specific sections of the app, and it is currently under development.

Third-party keyboard stickers integration

Integration of stickers when it comes to third-party keyboards is underway and rumor has it that WhatsApp will be able to read and send stickers that are available on other keyboards. WhatsApp has teamed up with Google to bring this integration to Gboard and this integration will also reach other apps.

Revamped audio picker

This feature will allow users to see any album art associated with audio files, this is in addition to being able to preview the contents of the file before sharing. This feature is currently being beta tested for Android.

Show in Chat button

This tweak in the interface will bring a new button called ‘Show in Chat' in the Shared Media option. Tapping this button will allow users to jump to a point in the chat where the image was shared in the first place. This feature is also currently in development.

Reply privately

The new feature in group chats will allow users to send private messages to group members without adding their contact details to the contact list.

Redesigned Emojis

A few redesigned emojis have already found their way to the beta version of Android. More of these will be rolled out soon.

3D Touch support for Status

While 3D Touch was already available in the Chats section that allowed users to check chat messages without opening the chat while keeping the message marked as unread, this brings the functionality to the status section.

Sharing files to multiple chats

The new feature will allow users to forward a file or media attachment to separate chats at the same time.

Improvements to Sticker managements and stickers on media

WhatsApp is making improvements to the Stickers feature by introducing a handful of tweaks to it. The company is testing automatic grouping of multiple stickers. The company is also incorporating options that allow users to add stickers on media that users will be sharing and this will include a photo.