AarogyaSetu App: How To Use and Find Out Coronavirus Symptoms; Where To Download

How To Set Up AarogyaSetu App?

Download the AarogyaSetu app on an Android or iOS smartphone, open the app. Then, select the language that you are well versed with. As of now, the services are available in a total of 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujrati, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

Click on register now, and it requires information like device location (GPS), Bluetooth, and you also need to accept that your data will be shared with the Government of India.

Enter your mobile number and then you will receive an OTP. Confirm the OTP, then you are done with the first step of registration on the AarogyaSetu app.

Next, one needs to set up a personal profile, which requires information like Gender, full name, age, profession, travel history, and it will also ask if you are ready to volunteer in the time of need.

Then AarogyaSetu app will ask additional questions like "are you feeling well?" and there will be a 20-second self-assessment test to find out if you have been affected by COVID-19 or not.

The first question is regarding symptoms and it will also ask about your health history (important to mention if you have diabetes, heart, or lung disease). Then it will also ask if you have interacted with a person infected by COVID-19. And, if you are a health care worker, it will also ask if you examined a COVID-19 confirmed case without protective gear.

Depending on the answers, it will display your chance of infection and the AarogyaSetu apps also recommend retaking the self-assessment test if you develop any of the aforementioned symptoms in the coming days.

AarogyaSetu App Recommendations

Maintain Social Distance

Take Self Assessment Test

Check For Regular App Updates

Social Distance Maintaining Tips On AarogyaSetu App

The app recommends users to wash hands with soap and water with regular intervals. If there is no availability of soap and water, then use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Do not touch eyes, nose, and mouth before washing hands, throw used tissues into a closed bin and cover your nose and mouth while sneezing.

Do not have close contact with anyone if you have symptoms like cold, cough, or fever. Do not touch your nose and mouth with your hands and do not spit in public.