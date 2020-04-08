ENGLISH

    AarogyaSetu App: How To Use and Find Out Coronavirus Symptoms; Where To Download

    By
    |

    The government of India has released a new app called AarogyaSetu in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The app is available for both Android and iOS device and the main goal of this app is to send the latest updates about the COVID-19 to the citizens of India.

    AarogyaSetu App: How To Use and Find Out Coronavirus Symptoms

     

    Not just that, the app is available in 11 different Indian languages, which means almost anyone can use the AarogyaSetu app to get the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Another important aspect of this app is that it will inform the user if she/he has come in contact with a coronavirus infected person using Bluetooth and geo-location-based technologies.

    How To Set Up AarogyaSetu App?
     

    How To Set Up AarogyaSetu App?

    Download the AarogyaSetu app on an Android or iOS smartphone, open the app. Then, select the language that you are well versed with. As of now, the services are available in a total of 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujrati, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

    Click on register now, and it requires information like device location (GPS), Bluetooth, and you also need to accept that your data will be shared with the Government of India.

    Enter your mobile number and then you will receive an OTP. Confirm the OTP, then you are done with the first step of registration on the AarogyaSetu app.

    Next, one needs to set up a personal profile, which requires information like Gender, full name, age, profession, travel history, and it will also ask if you are ready to volunteer in the time of need.

    Then AarogyaSetu app will ask additional questions like "are you feeling well?" and there will be a 20-second self-assessment test to find out if you have been affected by COVID-19 or not.

    The first question is regarding symptoms and it will also ask about your health history (important to mention if you have diabetes, heart, or lung disease). Then it will also ask if you have interacted with a person infected by COVID-19. And, if you are a health care worker, it will also ask if you examined a COVID-19 confirmed case without protective gear.

    Depending on the answers, it will display your chance of infection and the AarogyaSetu apps also recommend retaking the self-assessment test if you develop any of the aforementioned symptoms in the coming days.

    AarogyaSetu App Recommendations

    AarogyaSetu App Recommendations

    • Maintain Social Distance
    • Take Self Assessment Test
    • Check For Regular App Updates

     

    Social Distance Maintaining Tips On AarogyaSetu App

    Social Distance Maintaining Tips On AarogyaSetu App

    The app recommends users to wash hands with soap and water with regular intervals. If there is no availability of soap and water, then use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

    Do not touch eyes, nose, and mouth before washing hands, throw used tissues into a closed bin and cover your nose and mouth while sneezing.

    Do not have close contact with anyone if you have symptoms like cold, cough, or fever. Do not touch your nose and mouth with your hands and do not spit in public.

