Amazon Pay Explained: How To Transfer Amazon Pay Balance To Paytm, Google Pay, Bank Account

Amazon has become one of the favorite shopping destinations today, not only in India but across the globe. Shopping aside, Amazon also has several programs to engage the audience like the Amazon daily quiz, Amazon Pay, and so on. With Amazon Pay, one can get additional benefits and shop on the platform.

What Is Amazon Pay?

As the name suggests, Amazon Pay is a payments platform. If you have an Amazon account, you automatically get the Amazon Pay wallet, where you can add in money to shop on Amazon. Additionally, you can also use Amazon Pay for other payments, just like other payment platforms Google Pay, PhonePe, and so on. When you play and win on the Amazon daily quiz, you get rewards that are added to your Amazon Pay wallet.

How To Transfer Amazon Pay Balance To Paytm, Google Pay

There's a popular misconception that the Amazon Pay balance needs to be used only for shopping on Amazon. However, this is untrue. One can use the Amazon Pay balance for other transactions - just like we use Paytm, Google Pay, and other payment platforms. Plus, you can also transfer Amazon Pay balance to other payment platforms like Google Pay and Paytm. However, there's no direct way to do it, and requires a third-party app/platform. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Several options exist for a third-party app. The one mentioned here is SnaPay, which is available on the Google Pay

Step 2: If you already have an account, sign in. If not, you can create one using Google or Facebook accounts. Complete the entire setup procedure to finish the setup

Step 3: The app gives you an option to add a bank account, and all add any payments account or wallet like Paytm or Google Pay.

Step 4: Once done, head over to the Payment Request Option > Payment amount you wish to transfer from Amazon Pay to Paytm/Google Pay

Step 5: Next, you will need to select Amazon Pay balance as the wallet to transfer the funds

Step 6: The page redirects to the Amazon Pay balance > enter your credentials > continue

Step 7: The money transfer from Amazon Pay to Paytm/Google pay will be completed shortly. Do note, since SnaPay is a third-party app, it'll take 2.99 percent additional charges.

How To Transfer Amazon Pay Balance To Bank Account

Just like we transfer money from the Amazon Pay balance to Paytm or Google Pay and other payment platforms, we can also send Amazon Pay money to one's bank account. Do note, the procedure to transfer Amazon Pay balance to your bank account would be something like withdrawing. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app > Amazon Pay > Shoppers

Step 2: Sign in using your valid credentials > select Withdraw Funds

Step 3: You will have options to select the bank > choose the bank account

Step 4: Enter the amount you wish to transfer from Amazon Pay to the bank account

Step 5: Click Continue and complete the procedures

