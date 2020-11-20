Just In
Amazon Prime Membership: How To Cancel Amazon Prime Membership Subscription?
Amazon Prime is one of the most popular OTT platforms today. One can get the Amazon Prime membership by paying Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 for the whole year, which is an attractive deal. However, there might be a situation where you would want to cancel the Amazon Prime membership subscription.
How To Cancel Amazon Prime Membership?
There might be several reasons why you may wish to cancel the Amazon Prime subscription. For instance, the free trial may be over and you may need to cancel the subscription to avoid charges. Needless the reason, here's how to cancel the Amazon Prime membership subscription in simple ways. Do note, this applied to both the mobile app and the web version:
Step 1: Open the Amazon app/web page; ensure that you've logged in with the Prime membership account
Step 2: Open Accounts & Lists > Memberships & Subscriptions
Step 3: You'll find the active Prime membership details. Select the Advanced Controls link
Step 4: The page will be automatically redirected to the main subscription page. Here, you will find the option to cancel the Amazon Prime membership subscription.
Amazon Prime Membership Cancellation: Refund Policies
As noted, you will need to pay either monthly or annual fees to access the Prime membership. Let's suppose you wish to cancel the subscription even before the validity expires. In such cases, you are eligible for a refund. Here are the details regarding the refund when the subscription is canceled:
- If you haven't used any of the Amazon Prime member benefits you are eligible for a full refund. In cases where users accidentally forget to cancel their free subscription - and not use any of the benefits like free delivery or Prime Video/Music - they are eligible for a full refund.
- The second instance is where partial benefits of the Amazon Prime membership is used. In such cases, users are eligible for a partial refund based on the usage. The precise amount of refund can't be mentioned as it will depend on the user and the number of benefits they have accessed.
