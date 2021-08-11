Just In
Amazon Quiz Answer For Largest Warship Ever Built: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Quiz for August 11 is here, promising winners to get Amazon Pay balance and other rewards. Like always, today's questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Today's three lucky winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon Quiz is live now and here's everything you need to know about it.
Amazon Quiz Answers For August 11
We have made things easy by bringing in all the questions and the correct answers right here. Here are the Amazon Quiz answers for today:
Question 1: Launched in 2021, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the UK is named after whom?
Answer: Queen Elizabeth
Question 2: Pulitzer Prize 2021 gave a special citation to which young woman who took out her cellphone to record the killing of George Floyd?
Answer: Darnella Frazier
Question 3: A recently discovered frog species found in the Andes Mountains has been named after which famous band?
Answer: Led Zeppelin
Question 4: What was the nickname of the German fighter pilot who became famous for flying a plane like this in World War I?
Answer: Red Baron
Question 5: This dance form originated from which country?
Answer: Spain
Amazon Quiz Answers: Steps To Win Rs. 15,000
Amazon Quiz is one of the easiest ways to get Amazon Pay balance and other rewards. To note, Amazon hosts several quizzes under its Fun Zone. The aforementioned questions are part of the Amazon Daily Quiz. Here's how to participate in the quiz:
Step 1: Get the Amazon app from Google Play or App Store. This is an app-only game, which means you can't access it over the web.
Step 2: Log in using your Amazon account. If you don't have one, you can always create a new Amazon account.
Step 3: Once done, scroll down the home page to find the Fun Zone. Alternatively, you can select Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz.
Step 4: This will open the page to the Amazon Daily Quiz. Enter the correct answers to be eligible to enter the prize pool.
If you're selected as the winner, you will be notified by Amazon. You can also check the Winner's section on the app. The game goes live at 12 AM and will run through 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to finish the quiz.
