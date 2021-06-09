Apple’s ‘Move To iOS’ App Is All Android Users Wanted; Here’s What Makes It Great Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple recently concluded its WWDC 2021 event where it unveiled the iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, Watch OS 8. The company has introduced a plethora of new features with these new-generation operating systems for iPhones, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch. Apple has developed and worked over its ecosystem to give its users a premium user experience.

There have been some limitations such as easy data transfer from Android OS. This has somehow restricted users from switching from Android to iOS on smartphones. But, it seems that Apple is now trying to lure Android users to experience the advanced iOS operating system. In a bid to get Android users onboard, the company has introduced the 'Move to iOS' app. How will this new feature allow Android users to move to iOS? Let's find out:

Is 'Move To iOS' App Apple's Move To Lure Android Users?

Apple has initially introduced the 'Move To iOS' app somewhere back in 2015. However, the company has now made some major improvements to this app which users can download from the Google Play Store on their Android devices. The improvements have been made with the release of the new iOS 15.

With this updated 'Move to iOS' app, users will now be able to transfer all the primary data including camera photos and videos, contacts, message history, mail accounts, web bookmarks, and calendars. It also allows transferring app data which further enhances the Move to iOS experience.

Apple is said to implement a new QR code that will redirect the Android users to the download page on Google Play Store. As of now, the existing 'Move to iOS App' on the Play Store doesn't have all the new transfer features in place.

It is being reported that the latest transfer options would be accessible while a user sets up a new iPhone running on the iOS 15. Therefore it might take a while for this new feature to be available to all the general public.

But, it's clear that Apple is trying to increase its user base with this move. One of the reasons why Android users haven't been switching to iOS has been the lengthy procedure of data transfer. This new move will certainly help with getting the interested Android users onboard.

