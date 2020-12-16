From TikTok To Google Classroom, Apps That Ruled Mobile World In 2020

TikTok

TikTok remained one of the most popular and most downloaded apps of the year. Despite its ban in India, where the app has a large user base, TikTok scored the highest number of downloads in 2020. The surge in number occurred early during the lockdown phase as people were exploring new ways to connect via social media. However, TikTok is still banned in India and is under the radar in several other countries.

Zoom

Zoom comes next on the list of most downloaded apps in 2020. As work-from-home and online schooling became the new norm of 2020, apps like Zoom witnessed a surge in demand. However, as a large part of the population shifted to Zoom for meetings, the platform's lack of privacy and security infrastructure came to light.

Google Meet

Google Meet is one of the best alternatives for Zoom, which has been facing several privacy and security issues. Google Meet is another video conferencing app, which is basically the revamped Google Hangouts. Integrated with Gmail and other Google services, Google Meet became the go-to platform for several users, emerging as one of the most downloaded apps in 2020.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has remained on the list of most downloaded apps for several years now. With a large user base in India and several other countries, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging and communicative platforms. With the introduction of WhatsApp Pay, the messaging platform has opened new doors and has strengthened its foothold as one of the most downloaded apps in 2020.

Facebook

Despite its anti-trust issues, Facebook is also one of the most downloaded apps in 2020. Facebook introduced several reforms on its platform, especially that concerning user's data and permission. Facebook has been synonymous with social media and has retained its popularity over time. With several new features, Facebook is one of the most downloaded apps in 2020.

Instagram

Another app from Facebook, Instagram has surged in popularity for its unique layout and user interaction. The picture-based social media app has secured its place in the most downloaded apps list, just as it has been for several years now. With new features of messaging, calling, and so on, Instagram has become one of the most downloaded apps in 2020.

Google Classroom

As a large part of the student base shifted to the virtual world, Google Classroom emerged as one of the most popular apps. Google Classroom has also secured its position as one of the most downloaded apps in 2020, from both Google Play and the App Store. Easy interaction, seamless connectivity, and other such features have made Google Classroom one of the favorite apps among educators and students.

Messenger

Messenger or Facebook Messenger adds to the list of popular messaging and communicative platforms. Similar to WhatsApp, Messenger has retained its consistency as one of the most popular and most downloaded apps in 2020. Available both on Android and iOS platforms, Messenger has a large user base across the globe.

YouTube

YouTube is another app that's been on the most downloaded apps list, for several years now. New features like YouTube Shorts, YouTube Learning Destination, and so on have made it a go-to app for all videos, including education and entertainment. In fact, YouTube Shorts, which is similar to Instagram Reels became a popular tool for creators.

Microsoft Teams

Another app for video conferencing is Microsoft Teams, which rose in popularity this year. Unlike Skype, Microsoft Teams came with a refreshed look that helped people connect seamlessly and for free. This made Microsoft Teams secure a place among the most downloaded apps in 2020.

It worth mentioning that there are a couple of apps that have risen in popularity particularly in India. Apps like Swiggy, Koo, Zomato, Amazon, and so on have surged in downloads in 2020. Moreover, with the ban on several apps with Chinese links, Indian developers have emerged with alternatives for the Indian user base.