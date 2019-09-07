Apps To Sync Clipboard Between Android And PC

Clipbrd

Clipbrd is available as an app on the Google Play Store and as an extension on your Google Chrome. You can install the account on both your phone and your computer and get to work. You can register yourself for free as you will be asked to create an account at the beginning.

Multi Clipboard Manager

This is another app that allows you to copy your notes and through your smartphone or computer and then paste it on your other device. You can start using the app as soon as you install it. You can install the app on your smartphone or tablet and access it on your computer by using your web browser.

ClipSync

If your devices are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can copy and paste from your Android device to your Windows clipboard and vice-versa. After installing ClipSync on your Android device and you need to install the ClipSync server on Windows PC.

Alt-C

Alt-C is an Android app that helps you sync text between your PC and smart devices. With a clean and straightforward interface, Alt-C is not bloated with unnecessary features. In order to sync text between Windows and Android, users will have to download the Alt-C's Windows Client and the Alt-C Android app.

Clipto Pro

Although similar to Alt-C, one of the differences that make Clipto Pro stand out from regular apps is that you can use the web version of Clipto Pro to immediately access the saved clips. This means you do not have to install the desktop client on your computer in order to use the app. All you need to is install the app on your Android device. Clipboard history, search, tag, filter, sorting, etc. are some of the other features that come with Clipto Pro.