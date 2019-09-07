Apps To Sync Clipboard Between Android And PC

ENGLISH

    It is very common to use a phone and a computer simultaneously when working on a project. There are various instances where you might search for something on your phone, find what you're looking for and then have to copy it on to your computer. If copying text from your smartphone to your computer is something you have wanted to do, trying out a few of the Syncing Clipboard apps that allows you to sync clipboard between devices can be useful to you.

    Although there are numerous apps on the Play Store that claim to carry out this function, only a handful of them actually work. Some of the best Android apps to sync clipboard between PC and Android have been listed below.

    How to Sync Clipboard Between Android and PC

    Five apps that sync clipboard between Android and PC have been discussed in brief. You just need to install these apps on Android and its desktop client or server on your Windows computer. Once they've been installed, you can follow the on-screen instructions to connect both your phone and your computer.

    Clipbrd

    Clipbrd

    Clipbrd is available as an app on the Google Play Store and as an extension on your Google Chrome. You can install the account on both your phone and your computer and get to work. You can register yourself for free as you will be asked to create an account at the beginning.

    Multi Clipboard Manager

    Multi Clipboard Manager

    This is another app that allows you to copy your notes and through your smartphone or computer and then paste it on your other device. You can start using the app as soon as you install it. You can install the app on your smartphone or tablet and access it on your computer by using your web browser.

    ClipSync
     

    ClipSync

    If your devices are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can copy and paste from your Android device to your Windows clipboard and vice-versa. After installing ClipSync on your Android device and you need to install the ClipSync server on Windows PC.

    Alt-C

    Alt-C

    Alt-C is an Android app that helps you sync text between your PC and smart devices. With a clean and straightforward interface, Alt-C is not bloated with unnecessary features. In order to sync text between Windows and Android, users will have to download the Alt-C's Windows Client and the Alt-C Android app.

    Clipto Pro

    Clipto Pro

    Although similar to Alt-C, one of the differences that make Clipto Pro stand out from regular apps is that you can use the web version of Clipto Pro to immediately access the saved clips. This means you do not have to install the desktop client on your computer in order to use the app. All you need to is install the app on your Android device. Clipboard history, search, tag, filter, sorting, etc. are some of the other features that come with Clipto Pro.

    Read More About: apps news features social media
    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
