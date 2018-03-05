Best alternatives to popular Google apps on Android

Replace Gboard with Swiftkey

Swiftkey and Gboard are rivals, and therefore you can expect the best features in it! It has almost all the features of Gboard. Apart from that it also gives the users the freedom to use vertical emojis while texting. It has impressive word prediction that saves a lot of time while chatting. It is loaded with cursor control, GIFs and beautiful stickers. You can use gestures to control the keyboard. And also there are tons of themes to choose from.

Replace Google Launcher with Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher is one of the most popular launchers available in Google Play Store. It gives plenty of power to the user to customize almost everything. The launcher supports folder, gestures and notification codes. And also, it comes with a night mode to make things easier during the night. And the best feature of Noval Launcher is the widget overlap and icon themes.

Replace Google Calendar with Business Calendar

Featured under Editor's Choice List of Google Play Store, it is one of the most amazing calendars available out there. Remarkable features of the app include multiple views, global weather forecast, birthdays and holidays. You can easily organize everything by using different color codes in the calendar. Business Calendar can be synched with the Google Calendar. It comes with plenty of customization option for its widgets.

Replace Google Chrome with Firefox

Google Chrome is the most powerful browser available for our Android device but try replacing it with Firefox for a better experience. Mozilla has recently upgraded the Firefox browser. The updated version has a user interface that is better than Google Chrome. It provides excellent protection and makes the entire web surfing process a pleasant job! The features of Firefox browser are pretty similar to Chrome. So trust us when we say that you won't miss anything in Firefox!

Replace Google Keep with Evernote

Google Keep is a good organizing app, but Evernote is better than it. Evernote allows you to create a folder for your projects and you can create notebooks in them. The notebooks can be filled with unlimited pages, what else can you ask for? You can clip web articles in Evernote, sketch things and create a to-do list. You can organize business cards and save documents in Evernote. In short, Evernote is your one-stop for organizing and making your life simple.

Wrap Up

You can find many alternatives to popular Google apps in the Google Play Store itself. We have listed the five best replacements, try using them and let us know if you have liked them. Also, don't forget to explore the Play Store to discover new and better alternatives to other popular Google apps for your Android device.