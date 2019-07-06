Best Amazon Prime Video Alternatives You Should Know

Netflix

This one was obvious because of the waves it has been making in the world of video streaming. In addition to a wide range of popular movies and shows that were released ages ago, the site also hosts a range of Netflix Originals. The cross-device experience on Netflix is also quite accurate. You can pause a video in one device and then resume watching the same on another device with ease. Netflix also has different subscription plans that vary in terms of the quality of the video streaming and the number of screens that they allow. They offer offline content and the option of casting to Chromecast as well.

Hotstar

With the option of streaming live matches and the wide range of Indian soaps available, Hotstar stands apart. But this does not mean that they lag behind in terms of the international content either. Owned by Star India, Hotstar has most of the latest content from HBO, ABC, Showtime, etc streaming on its site within minutes of it being released in the US. Hotstar also has the highest number of users in India as well. A staggering 75 million users. You only need to sign up for an account if you want access to the premium content, you can watch everything else for free.

JioCinema

Run by mobile carrier Jio, the streaming services are available to Jio users for free. The site also hosts a variety of international content as well. The quality of the streaming content is optimized according to the network speed.

Hooq

Although it arrived in India quite early, the lack of wide-spread internet infrastructure and there being no awareness held it back a little. Hooq allows an account to be used on up to 5 devices, the option to download TV shows offline is also available. There are renowned DC superhero TV shows like Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl available on the platform as well. You have the option to rent movies as well.

Voot

Owned by Viacom 18, shows aired on TV channels like Colors, MTV, Nickelodeon, etc. It also has a lot of Indian movies available. A dedicated kids section and a variety of web series under the brand name Voot Originals adds to its charm.

Like Hotstar, a lot of the content is free over here as well.

Sony Liv

TV shows aired on channels run by Sony Pictures Networks India are all available on the streaming service known as SonyLiv. In addition to Sports content, it also has a variety of Indian and international content in its repertoire. The premium subscription gives you access to most of the Hindi and English content and also makes the service ad-free.

Eros Now

Launched in 2004, this is one of the oldest video-streaming services in India. Content from Eros International is available here.

A ton of songs, music videos, and Eros Now original shows are available in its catalog. You need to sign up for an account if you wish to watch the free movies though and a few of the features available for the app can only be accessed after you pay for it.

Stremio

Stremio is a little different from the other sites on this list. Stremio is basically a media hub that organizes streams from Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, etc and presents them in a clean user interface.

iTunes

iTunes is not a streaming site but you do have the option to rent movies from the iTunes Library for about 48 hours. The library has a lot of movies and TV shows which you can watch so it definitely qualifies as a contender to Amazon Prime.