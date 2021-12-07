Best Apps Of 2021 On Google Play, App Store: Everything From BGMI To League Of Legends

Best Apps Of 2021 On Google Play

Google Play for Android phones includes tonnes of apps in multiple genres. Google has brought in 15 apps as part of the best apps list of 2021. Additionally, Google has announced the top 20 games on the list that one can bifurcate the list as best apps in India on Google Play. Here, Bitclass has secured the best app of 2021 in India on Google Play.

Going into the details, the Google Play best apps for fun includes the FrontRow app to learn singing, music, rap, comedy, and more. It also includes the popular Clubhouse app that arrived on Google Play after the initial release on the Apple App Store. The list of best apps for fun also included Hotstep.

The Google Play best apps for everyday essentials includes the Sortizy app for recipes, meal plans, and grocery list. The list also includes the Sarva app for yoga and meditation as well as Guardians apps from Truecaller. Additionally, the Google Play list of best apps for personal growth includes Bitclass once again. Plus, Google has included the Embibe app and the Evolve Mental Health app.

Best Games Of 2021 On Google Play

When it comes to the best game apps on Google Play, Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has topped the charts. This Krafton-developed game has secured the best game in India by Google Play. Next, Garena Free Fire Max was named the User's Choice Game of the Year on Google Play.

Additionally, Google has listed out a separate list of top games for tablets. The Best Games for Tablets list includes Chicken Police and My Friend Pedro on the top. To note, these games and apps are specifically built and designed for a big screen that enhances the overall experience.

Best Apps Of 2021 On App Store

Similarly, Apple has also released a list of the best apps on its platform. Here, Apple has announced the best apps and games for 2021, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Here, Apple has picked League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, Myst, and Space Marshals 3 as the best gaming apps on the App Store.

Separately, the App Store list of best apps in India includes 10 free apps. These are WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Pay, Snapchat, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Google Chrome, and Gmail. There's also a list of top free games on the App Store for 2021.

This list includes Ludo King, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire - New Age, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush Saga, Call of Duty: Mobile, 8 Ball Pool, Water Sort Puzzle, Among Us!, and Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D.