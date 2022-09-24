Just In
Shopping This Festive Season? Check Out These Apps to Compare, Find Best Price for Your Product
The Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are the talk of the town. Other retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital are also hosting discount deals this festive season. Joining the list are OEMs like Apple, Realme, and Xiaomi, who have also announced many offers and price-cut deals for buyers.
Amidst all these sales, buyers might find it tiresome to find the best offer for any product of their choice. For instance, some phones might have a good deal at Flipkart while a few others might have a better deal at Croma. This is why we've listed a few apps that help you compare and find the best deal this festive season.
Compare Amazon vs Flipkart Via Smartprix
First up, we have Smartprix. This is one of the popular apps that is available on both Google Play and the App Store. Smartprix provides users with some of the best deals from online shopping sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and so on.
PriceDekho Helps Find a Good Deal
Buyers can also check out the PriceDekho app on Google Play and App Store. PriceDekho helps buyers with the products of their choice at the lowest price available across all the shopping portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma online, and so on available in India. Plus, PriceDekho allows users to categorize their shopping list across products like mobiles, tablets, cameras, TVs, laptops, accessories, and more.
Buy Via to Compare Apps
Another comparative app that users can check out is Buy Via. While Buy Via is mostly available for the American and European markets, it also geo-locates you to provide you with some of the best options in your country. Similar to PriceDekho, buyers can organize their products, create a shopping list, and so on to find the best deals on multiple platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and so on.
ShopSavvy for Shoppers
Lastly, buyers can also check out ShopSavvy, which is quite handy for shoppers. One of the key features of ShopSavvy is that it analyses both online and offline retailers, giving ideas on the best price to shop. This makes even more sense during this festive season where sales and discount deals are available across many platforms.
